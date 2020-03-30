This article is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
The latest around Colorado and the world
MONDAY
- El Paso County leads the state in coronavirus deaths because of less-than-optimal compliance with the statewide stay-at-home order, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said at a Monday press conference.
"We want to make sure we see greater support for compliance for staying at home in El Paso County," he said when asked why the county leads the state in number of coronavirus deaths: 11 as of Sunday.
He also cited a bridge tournament, held in Colorado Springs about a month ago, as another factor in the relatively large death toll.
Total diagnoses in the state sit at 2,627, Polis said, up from 2,307 cases yesterday. Deaths are now at 51, up from 47 yesterday.
More updated numbers:
- 2,627 cases
- 414 hospitalized
- 47 counties
- 15,364 people tested
- 51 deaths, including 11 in El Paso County
- 14 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- National Doctor's Day is recognized each year on March 30. Health care workers remain at the forefront of efforts to care for those infected with the novel coronavirus. Messages, photos or videos to show appreciation and encouragement for UCHealth employees can be sent through this form: uchealth.org/extraordinary/thankyouform.
- An El Paso County jail inmate tested earlier this month for COVID-19 does not have the virus, a sheriff's spokeswoman said. Ten inmates were previously placed in isolation either because they had flulike symptoms or were exposed to sickened inmates. The number of inmates in isolation fell to three on Monday, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby. The Sheriff’s Office was expecting to receive 100 COVID-19 tests on Monday in case inmates show symptoms of the novel coronavirus, Kirby said. The jail previously had access to a single test.
- Exponential Impact has launched a $1 million fund to make immediate emergency loans of up to $25,000 to local small businesses in El Paso County to help them survive the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The business is offering three-year, low-interest- rate loans that are designed for local businesses that were viable before the pandemic hit, need immediate financial help and may not be able to qualify for other emergency financing. Read more here.
- The state's Emergency Operations Center is preparing to supply hospitals with intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the event of a potential medical surge. Colorado has 1,849 beds, according to a report by the emergency center. The goal is to add 1,000 beds by May and another 5,000 by summer.
"In the meantime, each health care facility is working to move patients out of ICUs, when possible, into acute care beds and lower-needs beds in order to prepare for increased demand in ICU settings," the emergency center sad in a statement.
- Fort Carson's Evans Army Community Hospital introduced Monday a curbside pharmacy service. It is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients are asked to arrive in the east parking lot near Solider Family Care Center, where a team member will assist with prescription dropoff and pickup.
Patients 10 and up must have a DoD ID card to use the service.
Call 719-526-7411 between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. to schedule a pickup time.
- A coronavirus testing site will open to first responders and health care workers from across the region Tuesday to help ensure front line workers aren’t spreading the virus. The U.S. Public Health Service testing site at South Parkside Drive and KidsKare Point in Colorado Springs is to be staffed by UCHealth employees who will take samples from health care workers and first responders, UCHealth spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said. The samples will be processed by private labs. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs King Soopers employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the El Paso County Public Health department reported Monday. The employee last worked at the 6930 N. Academy Blvd. location on March 28. The department is alerting those who shopped at the store on March 19, March 21-25 and March 28. Read more here.
- Four pallets of personal protection equipment were collected through Sunday’s drive, organized by Project C.U.R.E., local health systems and Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team, said Micah McDonough, a spokesman for Project C.U.R.E. The supplies will be donated to health care workers at UCHealth, Children’s Hospital Colorado and Centura, McDonough said.
- Gov. Polis will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response at noon Monday in Centennial. Watch it here. Read more here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado:
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
- Every student becomes a home-schooler Monday when classes resume in the Pikes Peak region after spring break. Creating a semblance of normalcy will be a primary objective, say educators and parents gearing up for remote learning after the coronavirus shut down all public and private schools statewide through April 17. Read more here.
- The Colorado General Assembly's first pause ends at 10 a.m. Monday, and they intend to extend it without most lawmakers even being there. Read more here.
- Spain surpasses China in its coronavirus infections tally.
- Japan's main medical association has suggested declaring a state of emergency.
- The Tokyo Olympics has been rescheduled to start July 23, 2021.
SUNDAY
- The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado as of 4 p.m.:
- 2,307 cases across 46 counties
- 326 hospitalized
- 14,470 people tested
- 47 deaths, including at least 10 in El Paso County
- 10 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- Survey results from nearly 45,000 Coloradans released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) show that most of the state’s residents are concerned about the spread of coronavirus. The survey was done from Sunday through Tuesday. Survey highlights include: 59% of respondents ages 18 to 29 are “very concerned” about coronavirus; nearly 90% think it’s either somewhat or very likely that they will get sick from COVID-19. Read more here.
- Project C.U.R.E., along with local health systems in Colorado Springs and the Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team, will host a personal protective equipment (PPE) drive in Colorado Springs Sunday from noon - 4 p.m. at UCHealth Park (Vibes stadium) to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Read more here.
- Health care workers remain at the forefront of efforts to care for those infected with the novel coronavirus. Messages, photos or videos to show appreciation and encouragement for UCHealth employees can be sent through this form: uchealth.org/extraordinary/thankyouform.
- A longtime Colorado Springs brunch spot popular for its green chile announced that it will close its doors indefinitely after 2 p.m. Sunday. The coronavirus crisis has created an uncertain future for the Western Omelette restaurant on 16 S. Walnut Street, just west of downtown. Read more here.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Trump's foremost infection disease expert, says the country could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci offered his prognosis as the federal government weighs rolling back guidelines on social distancing in areas that have not been as hard-hit by the outbreak at the conclusion of the nationwide 15-day effort to slow the spread of the virus. Read more here.
- Several churches in the Pikes Peak region are offering online worship services. See the full list here.
- CDOT's Bustang and Outrider services are suspended starting Sunday. The suspension will last through April 11 and is meant to reduce intercity travel.
