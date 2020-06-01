This blog for Monday, June 1 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
MONDAY
- The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado:
-26,577 cases, including 1,779 in El Paso County
-4,372 hospitalized
-188,069 people tested
-1,458 deaths among all cases, including 95 in El Paso County
-1,185 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- After months of free parking at the city of Colorado Springs' meters and garages, enforcement started again Monday. City officials suspended paid parking enforcement downtown and in Old Colorado City in March to encourage diners to pick up food from restaurants after commercial dining rooms closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Read more here.
- Hundreds of international college students and others who couldn’t get back home after COVID-19 stalled everyday existence have been stuck in dorms on Colorado Springs campuses. While life has been radically different, it hasn’t been all bad, some say. Full story here.
- El Paso County exited May with one of the lowest daily totals of coronavirus reported to the county — four — since the pandemic began. So far the county has seen 1,779 cases diagnosed and 95 deaths. Read more here.
- Children's Hospital Colorado is in critical need of protective gear and is seeking donations from the community to assist, according to a press release from El Paso County Health, El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs.
From the release:
Needs for brand new (still in package) equipment include:
- N95 masks (high priority)
- Hand sanitizers like Purell (high priority)
- Manufactured surgical and medical masks
- Face shields (3D printed OK)
- Nitrile gloves
- Disinfectant wipes for hard surfaces
Homemade equipment needs include:
- Complete 3D-printed plastic face shields (must include all parts)
- Cloth face coverings for patients and families
- An upcoming coronavirus spike this summer in Colorado could be larger than the one seen in April, overwhelming hospital capacity, the dean of the Colorado School of Public Health said Monday. Full story here.
Some notes from the story — via Dr. Jon Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, during a morning press call:
- An uptick in virus cases is expected in July, with a spike in cases in September
- The reproductive number of the virus began to increase around May 8, but remains slightly under one
- It is believed that Coloradans are social distancing at about 65%, but he fears that number could soon drop as low as 45%, which would lead to a surge in virus patients in excess of hospital capacity by mid summer, even given increased mask-wearing and higher levels of social distancing by all older adults
- COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted black Americans, infecting and killing them at higher rates across the nation. But experts say the pandemic has also exacerbated existing economic disparities and raised fresh concerns about the survival of black businesses, many of which have been the backbone of cities like Detroit and Atlanta for years. Read more here.
- A California biotech company says its experimental drug remdesivir improved symptoms when given for five days to moderately ill, hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Read more here.
- Coronavirus cases in Colorado rose by more than 2,000 in the week that ended Saturday, but deaths Thursday and Friday were at their lowest since late March, according to data from the state health department. More here.
- With social distancing unlikely among babies and toddlers, parents of young children across the country are debating the health and safety risks inherent in child care centers, and weighing what few alternatives they have to balancing family and work. Full story here.
- In her 80s, Phyllis Antonetz moved to a new state, quickly settling in and volunteering at a school. In her 90s, she was living on her own, keeping a busy calendar of classes and outings. In her 100s, still primly dressed and manicured, she held court as she made the rounds in her nursing home. This is part of an ongoing series on people around the world who have died from the coronavirus.
- The first day of June saw coronavirus restrictions ease from Asia to Europe on Monday, even as U.S. protests against police brutality sparked fears of new outbreaks. The Colosseum opened its ancient doors in Rome, ferries restarted in Bangladesh, golfers played in Greece, students returned in Britain and Dutch bars and restaurants were free to welcome hungry, thirsty patrons. Read more here.
- Dubai's long-haul carrier Emirates said Sunday it fired an undisclosed number of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has halted global aviation, becoming the latest Mideast airline to shed staff over the outbreak. Read more here.
- As of Sunday, the number of Coloradans who have tested positive for COVID-19 cases was 26,378. There had been 1,145 deaths among COVID-19 cases, a change of two since the previous day, and 1,181 deaths directly attributed the disease. No new deaths had been reported in El Paso County for more than a week. The number of cases in the county, 1,732, increased by 15 since the day prior.
SUNDAY
- The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have sent shudders through the health community and elevated fears that the huge crowds will lead to a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Read more here.
SATURDAY
- There are now 1,769,798 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 103,768 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the highest case rate is Logan at 2,755 per 100,000 followed by Morgan at 2,203 per 100,000. El Paso is at 240 cases per 100,000.
- A salute to the COVID Class of 2020. Read all about it.
- Colorado women represent 50.25% of coronavirus cases in Colo. and 44.28% of deaths, while men represent 47.70% of cases and 55.30% of deaths. The gender of 2.05% of cases and .42% of deaths are unknown.
- Pandemic in the U.S. and around the world:
As of today, cases in Arizona are rising, setting daily state records after reopening. There have been 3,216 cases and 104 deaths reported in Arizona in the last seven days, according to MSNBC.
In Brazil, more than 26,000 new cases twice this week, surpassing the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The age group with the most amount of coronavirus deaths in Colorado is 80-plus years at 54.82% followed by 70-79 years at 23.70%. The group with the least amount of deaths is 0-9 years at 0%.
- There are now 1,769,776 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 103,758 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The age group with the most amount of coronavirus cases in Colorado is 30-39 years at 17.33% followed by 40-49 years at 17.22%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 2.18%.
- LIST | What's open, what's closed in Colorado amid coronavirus crisis.
- As the U.S. death toll neared 103,000, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would end its support for the World Health Organization charging it didn't respond adequately to the coronavirus pandemic because of China's "total control" over the U.N. agency, according to MSNBC.
- There are now 1,765,723 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 103,685 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus deaths in the state is Denver at 327 followed by Arapahoe at 305. El Paso County has 88 COVID-19 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- UCHealth offers COVID-19 and antibody testing for anyone in Colorado. Read more here.
- There are now 6,014,117 coronavirus cases in the world and 367,627 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases in the state is Denver at 5,690 followed by Arapahoe at 4,353. El Paso County has 1,717 COVID-19 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- Colorado congressman's bill would ban coronavirus relief money for undocumented immigrants. More here.
- There are now 1,765,723 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 103,674 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 30):
-26,098 cases, including 1,717 in El Paso County
-4,333 hospitalized
-178,196 tested
-1,443 deaths among all cases, including 88 in El Paso County
-1,181 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- Many Colorado Springs-area restaurants have opened for dining after Gov. Polis allowed it. Here they are.
- Americans give higher ratings to South Korea and Germany than U.S. for dealing with coronavirus, according to the Pew Research Center.
- There are now 5,999,248 coronavirus cases in the world and 367,183 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- There are now 1,759,725 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 103,389 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The Denver Zoo is in the process of opening its gates once again.
City officials told the zoo Friday afternoon that its request to reopen was approved and sent to the state for final review and approval. As part of a two-step process, the zoo's fate is in the hands of the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, zoo officials said Saturday.
"We are excited to reopen this 124-year-old nonprofit organization and provide our community with a safe, enjoyable experience that generations have enjoyed through some of Colorado's most challenge times, Denver Zoo CEO Bert Vescolani said in a statement.
- Colorado Springs School District 11 will allow student-athletes to practice and take part in sports camps starting June 1. In order to participate, athletes must take a health screening and let staff know if they're feeling ill or showing symptoms.
To protect all parties, they are encouraged to stay home if they're not feeling well.
"Getting students active and participating in somewhat normal activity is a necessary step as we look forward to slowly reopening our school district," D-11 athletic director Chris Noll said in a statement. "It's beneficial for not only the students' physical health but also their social emotional health as well."
- Gov. Jared Polis extended the Executive Order limiting evictions, foreclosures, and public utility disconnections and expediting unemployment insurance claim processing for 15 days.
- LIST | Colorado Springs-area restaurants that have opened for dining.
- Undocumented immigrants in Colorado will not receive coronavirus relief if congressman's bill passes. Read more here.
- Testing for COVID-19 antibodies in residents across El Paso County could help determine how widespread the illness has been and if the community is developing widespread immunity in the future, according to El Paso County Public Health. Read more here.
- There are now 1,745,636 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 102,798 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
