The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- Videos of Colorado eagle family getting more views during pandemic. More here.
- Colorado ranks 16th in the U.S. for highest amount of coronavirus deaths at 1,458, just beneath Texas at 1,684, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 5,802 followed by Arapahoe at 4,416. El Paso County has 1,748 COVID-19 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- The Butte Theater in partnership with the Thin Air Theatre Company has announced the postponement of the 2020 Summer Season.
- Look here for Colorado summer festivals events are canceled or postponed.
- There are now 1,820,523 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 105,644 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- There are now 6,325,303 coronavirus cases in the world and 377,460 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast has been postponed, with organizers hopeful for a late summer date. Read more here.
- Colorado's state health department on Monday released draft guidance that could allow church services with up to 50 people, as well as limited use of playgrounds, pools and gyms. Read more here.
- High school seniors are feeling it all, as their years were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Lewis-Palmer student put those feelings into a song. Read more and hear the song here.
- The Rocky Mountain Vibes' inaugural drive-in movie night on its UCHealth Park field was so successful last week that it's doing a second event at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Up to bat: the 1992 comedy "A League of Their Own." Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 1:30 today. He also plans to address the recent protests over the death of George Floyd.
- There are now 376,077 deaths worldwide due to coronavirus, and nearly 6.3 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine on Tuesday morning. The U.S. tops confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 1.8 million. The U.S. also tops deaths, with more than 105,000.
Polis relaxes more coronavirus rules, adding outdoors to safer-at-home in Colorado. Read more here.
- An upcoming coronavirus spike this summer in Colorado could be larger than the one seen in April, overwhelming hospital capacity, the dean of the Colorado School of Public Health said Monday. Full story here.
- El Paso County exited May with one of the lowest daily totals of coronavirus reported to the county — four — since the pandemic began. So far the county has seen 1,779 cases diagnosed and 95 deaths. Read more here.
MONDAY
- The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado:
-26,577 cases, including 1,779 in El Paso County
-4,372 hospitalized
-188,069 people tested
-1,458 deaths among all cases, including 95 in El Paso County
-1,185 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- After months of free parking at the city of Colorado Springs' meters and garages, enforcement started again Monday. City officials suspended paid parking enforcement downtown and in Old Colorado City in March to encourage diners to pick up food from restaurants after commercial dining rooms closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Read more here.
- Hundreds of international college students and others who couldn’t get back home after COVID-19 stalled everyday existence have been stuck in dorms on Colorado Springs campuses. While life has been radically different, it hasn’t been all bad, some say. Full story here.
- Children's Hospital Colorado is in critical need of protective gear and is seeking donations from the community to assist, according to a press release from El Paso County Health, El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs.
From the release:
Needs for brand new (still in package) equipment include:
- N95 masks (high priority)
- Hand sanitizers like Purell (high priority)
- Manufactured surgical and medical masks
- Face shields (3D printed OK)
- Nitrile gloves
- Disinfectant wipes for hard surfaces
Homemade equipment needs include:
- Complete 3D-printed plastic face shields (must include all parts)
- Cloth face coverings for patients and families
Some notes from the story — via Dr. Jon Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, during a morning press call:
- An uptick in virus cases is expected in July, with a spike in cases in September
- The reproductive number of the virus began to increase around May 8, but remains slightly under one
- It is believed that Coloradans are social distancing at about 65%, but he fears that number could soon drop as low as 45%, which would lead to a surge in virus patients in excess of hospital capacity by mid summer, even given increased mask-wearing and higher levels of social distancing by all older adults
- COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted black Americans, infecting and killing them at higher rates across the nation. But experts say the pandemic has also exacerbated existing economic disparities and raised fresh concerns about the survival of black businesses, many of which have been the backbone of cities like Detroit and Atlanta for years. Read more here.
- A California biotech company says its experimental drug remdesivir improved symptoms when given for five days to moderately ill, hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Read more here.
- Coronavirus cases in Colorado rose by more than 2,000 in the week that ended Saturday, but deaths Thursday and Friday were at their lowest since late March, according to data from the state health department. More here.
- With social distancing unlikely among babies and toddlers, parents of young children across the country are debating the health and safety risks inherent in child care centers, and weighing what few alternatives they have to balancing family and work. Full story here.
- In her 80s, Phyllis Antonetz moved to a new state, quickly settling in and volunteering at a school. In her 90s, she was living on her own, keeping a busy calendar of classes and outings. In her 100s, still primly dressed and manicured, she held court as she made the rounds in her nursing home. This is part of an ongoing series on people around the world who have died from the coronavirus.
- The first day of June saw coronavirus restrictions ease from Asia to Europe on Monday, even as U.S. protests against police brutality sparked fears of new outbreaks. The Colosseum opened its ancient doors in Rome, ferries restarted in Bangladesh, golfers played in Greece, students returned in Britain and Dutch bars and restaurants were free to welcome hungry, thirsty patrons. Read more here.
- Dubai's long-haul carrier Emirates said Sunday it fired an undisclosed number of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has halted global aviation, becoming the latest Mideast airline to shed staff over the outbreak. Read more here.
- As of Sunday, the number of Coloradans who have tested positive for COVID-19 cases was 26,378. There had been 1,145 deaths among COVID-19 cases, a change of two since the previous day, and 1,181 deaths directly attributed the disease. No new deaths had been reported in El Paso County for more than a week. The number of cases in the county, 1,732, increased by 15 since the day prior.
