This blog for Wednesday, May 27 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
WEDNESDAY
- A-Basin reopens, the first Colorado resort to host skiers and snowboarders amid pandemic. Full story here.
- There are now 1,695,776 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 100,047 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- El Paso County to consider variances allowing churches, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to reopen. More here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 27):
-24,767 cases, including 1,600 in El Paso County
-4,196 hospitalized
-160,796 tested
-1,392 deaths among all cases, including 88 in El Paso County
-1,135 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- Speaking to Newsweek, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said that a second wave of coronavirus in the fall is preventable if we act responsibly. He worries that the considerable activity in the U.S. will make avoidance difficult, if not impossible.
Because the novel coronavirus is prevalent and highly transmissible, Fauci says "I don't think there's a chance in the world that we're going to avoid more infections...inevitably there will be infections in the fall and winter."
- Find out where to eat, drink, and be merry in Colorado, from a distance.
- There are now 1,691,342 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 100,009 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- University of Colorado-Boulder says students back this fall. Read all about it.
- The owner of a business that hosted crowded pool parties over the Memorial Day weekend at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks says no laws were broken and safety measures were in place to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- The United States was on the cusp of marking at least 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus, a once-unthinkable toll that now appears to be just the beginning of untold misery in the months ahead as Las Vegas casinos and Walt Disney World make plans to reopen, crowds of unmasked Americans swarm beaches and public health officials predict a resurgence by fall. Read more here.
- Colorado's Arapahoe Basin reopened Wednesday after having the ski and snowboard season cut short in March by the coronavirus pandemic. More here.
- Stock indexes are mixed in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday, as hopes for a coming economic revival turn the market's leaderboard upside down. Full story here.
- Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry, and more cuts are coming. Read more here.
- A U.S. biotechnology company began injecting a coronavirus vaccine candidate into people in Australia on Tuesday with hopes of releasing a proven vaccine this year. Read more here.
- More than one in every six young workers have stopped working during the coronavirus pandemic, the U.N. labor agency reported Wednesday, warning of long-term fallout that could lead to a “lock-down generation” if steps aren’t taken to ease the crisis. Read more here.
- As Mediterranean beaches and Las Vegas casinos laid out plans to welcome tourists again, South Korea announced a spike in new infections Wednesday and considered reimposing social distancing restrictions, revealing the setbacks ahead for other nations on the road to reopening. Read more here.
- Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Read more here.
- The University of Colorado Boulder announced Tuesday that students will return to campus this fall with new policies and safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Manitou Springs' City Council Tuesday night unanimously directed staff to pursue reopening the popular Manitou Incline with a paid reservation system aimed at limiting crowds. Read more here.
- Colorado General Assembly chop dozens of bills, some dealing with COVID-19. Read more here.
- State education officials can’t definitively say yet whether students will return to classes in the fall, but a preliminary tool kit the Colorado Department of Education released details how public and private schools can be ready for every imaginable scenario. Read more here.
- There were 5,589,626 coronavirus cases in the world and 350,453 deaths as of yesterday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
TUESDAY
- Not out of the woods yet. Mid-August could see another surge in coronavirus cases. Nearly 3% of the state population has had COVID-19. Experts say we still need to practice social distancing. More here.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases in Colo. is Denver at 5,269 followed by Arapahoe at 4,121. El Paso County has 1,581 COVID-19 cases.
- Rocky Mountain National park will begin a phased reopening Wednesday with limited services including basic park road and trail access. The visitor centers and Wild Basin area will remain closed. Read more here.
- Gov. Polis claims Colorado's coronavirus cases and deaths 'leveling off,' encouraging limited reopenings. More here.
- College football delays network TV assignment deadline amidst coronavirus uncertainty. Read more here.
- State officials: An estimated 170,000 Coloradans have had coronavirus; curve could rise later this summer, when schools usually resume. Full story here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 26):
-24,565 cases, including 1,581 in El Paso County
-4,160 hospitalized
-157,036 tested
-1,352 deaths among all cases, including 89 in El Paso County
-1,114 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths approached 100,000, with over 99,000 recorded early Tuesday, according to NBC News' count. The U.S. leads the world in both deaths and confirmed cases, with 1.68 million infections recorded.
- There are now 1,685,674 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 99,509 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The El Paso County commissioners may vote on several variances Thursday including one to allow churches to hold in-person gatherings, Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said.
Allowing churches to meet seemed popular among the commissioners during their regular Tuesday meeting.
"Places of worship are essential and they do need to be open," Commission Chairman Mark Waller said.
Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez said he has been frustrated with how little attention Gov. Jared Polis has paid to church gatherings and allowing them again.
"He is ignoring the topic all together," Gonzalez said.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m. today.
- The owners of a Castle Rock restaurant shuttered by the state after video surfaced of its packed dining room on Mothers Day — in violation of a pandemic-related public health order — is suing the state, Gazette news partner KKTV reports. Read more here.
- A second employee at a Denver King Soopers store has died after falling ill with the COVID-19 virus, according to a grocery union. Read more here.
- Volunteer pilots are flying masks, hand sanitizer and other critical supplies to rural hospitals across the state facing shortages driven by the coronavirus. Read more here.
- COVID-19 cases in Colorado’s corrections system have shot up in recent weeks, putting the rate of infections inside prisons, jails and halfway houses far above the rate for all other Coloradans while a previously unreleased state report predicts the virus will cause hundreds of deaths in Colorado prisons. Read more here.
- Restaurants can open for dine-in service at half capacity or 50 people, whichever is less, as of Wednesday, but bars will remain closed, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday. Read more here.
