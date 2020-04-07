This roundup from Tuesday, April 7 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
TUESDAY
- There are now 44 outbreaks in residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- By order of Gov. Jared Polis, more than 250 Colorado National Guard soldiers have been mobilized to help the State Emergency Operations Center and the City and County of Denver to shelter people in Denver experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 outbreak.
- Globally there have been 1,282,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 72,776 deaths, reported to the World Health Organization.
- Denver has the most cases of any county in the state at 884, followed by Arapahoe at 718 and Jefferson at 579. El Paso has 457.
- More cases have been hospitalized across the state, growing from 994 to 1,079 since the day before.
- Wear mask on trails around Colorado Springs? Advice differs. Full story here.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/6 and does not reflect cases since then)
- 5,429 cases
- 1,079 hospitalized
- 54 counties
- 28,094 people tested
- 179 deaths
- 44 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- Recovered coronavirus patients can donate plasma to aid others battling the disease, UCHealth says. Full story here.
- The U.S. now has 386,077 cases of coronavirus and 12,234 deaths.
- Although El Paso County has seen less coronavirus cases in recent days it still leads the state in deaths. Full story here.
- El Paso and Teller County residents can get information for COVID-19 by calling (719) 575-8888. The call center is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on weekends.
- The U.S. now has 386,077 cases of coronavirus.
- The New York Times reports that a trade adviser warned the White House in January of pandemic risks, only to be ignored.
- New survey released Monday by the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC shows nearly four out of five Colorado Springs businesses have lost sales because of pandemic. Full story here.
- 847 confirmed cases in Denver County according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.
- 5,183 cases of coronavirus in Colorado according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.
- As Denver’s homeless shelters struggle with overcrowding and staffing shortages during the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Michael Hancock on Tuesday announced that the city will open a large shelter for men at the National Western Center. Read more here.
- According to Johns Hopkins University there are now 1,407,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world and 383,256 in the U.S.
- The model cited by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington-Seattle has misled Coloradans into thinking the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak is over, according to the Colorado Hospital Association. Full story here.
- El Paso County has seen fewer confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent days, but it continues to lead Colorado in deaths. Read more here.
- El Paso County Public Health issued its own Public Health Order on Monday for residents to comply with the Colorado order on staying home and physical distancing. Read more here.
- First responders and healthcare workers traveling to and from their jobs will receive free emergency roadside assistance, AAA Colorado announced on Monday. The free service applies to motorists whether they are members of AAA or not, and will last through the duration of Colorado’s stay-at-home order. Read more here.
- The coronavirus pandemic is having a predictably damaging effect on Colorado Springs-area professional service firms, retailers, restaurants and the like, with nearly four out of five saying they’ve lost business as a result. Read more here.
- The state’s unemployment insurance database did not generate the personal identification numbers needed for claimants to request benefit payments, a glitch that affected an unknown number of the 81,000 claims filed since mid-March. Read more here.
- This year's MeadowGrass Music Festival, scheduled for May 22-24, has been postponed until May 28-31, 2021. Tickets for this year's event will be honored next year, and 17 of the 22 bands on this year's docket will perform at the rescheduled festival. Read more here.
- New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths Tuesday, marking the biggest one-day jump in the outbreak, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Read more here.
- Those looking for a diversion amid coronavirus-induced isolation can find it in the night sky Tuesday and Wednesday. According to NASA's ISS tracker app, the International Space Station will be visible the next two nights. Read more here.
- Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued emergency rules extending certain filing deadlines for charities to August 15. These rules will address the filing deadlines for charity registration renewals and solicitation campaign financial reports. They will not affect the filing deadline for new solicitation notices, which must be filed at least 15 days prior to the commencement of a solicitation campaign.
- The coronavirus pandemic is having a predictably damaging effect on Colorado Springs-area professional service firms, retailers, restaurants and the like, with nearly four out of five saying they’ve lost business as a result. Read more here.
- With students learning at home because of coronavirus-related school closures, online educational projects and learning opportunities are popping up as fast as spring flowers. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
MONDAY
-Gov. Polis announced that he was extending the state's stay-at-home order until April 26. Read more here.
- King Soopers announced Monday that it will begin limiting the amount of customers in the store starting tomorrow to allow for proper social distancing. Read more here.
-El Paso County residents are able to renew license plate registration at multiple self-service kiosks located throughout the county, including at five local King Soopers stores. Read more here.
- Monday at 6:30 p.m. Gov. Jared Polis will deliver a televised Oval Office-style address about the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected to last for 15-20 minutes. Stay tuned to The Gazette for further information. Read more here.
- Denver extended its stay-at-home order to April 30, Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday. The order was originally set to last until April 11, but Hancock said the extension is an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Denver’s Office of Emergency Management classified the coronavirus situation as “worsening,” as there are more than 830 positive cases of the virus in the city. Read more here.
- The state of Colorado has updated its crisis standards of care for hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes guidelines for how to ration resources during a surge in capacity. Colorado’s standards date to 2018 and direct how medical professionals should allocate resources and equipment when hospitals are overcapacity. Read more here.
- Economic impact payments will be hitting American’s bank accounts soon. Most will get a direct deposit and the IRS warned that no one is required to give out information in order to receive the payment, said Andy Tsui of the IRS-CI Denver Field Office in a news release Monday.
- Colorado Springs parks director: Wear mask while on trails. Read more here.
- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition has worsened and he has been moved to the intensive care unit. Read more here.
- The first national data on COVID-19 in U.S. children suggest that while the illness usually isn’t severe in kids, some do get sick enough to require hospital treatment. Read more here.
- An El Paso County jail inmate who died Saturday after falling and hitting his head at the jail has been identified as Steve Manuel Carrasco, 64, the Sheriff’s Office said.
"His death was in no way connected to the COVID-19 virus," sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said in a news release Monday. His cause of death wasn’t available pending toxicology results, according to the statement. Read more here.
- The Colorado Supreme Court deliberated for less than a day before rejecting a call by the Colorado State Public Defender and other defense groups for “immediate” action to further depopulate jails and bolster safety protocols in the courts amid the spread of the new coronavirus. Read more here.
- AP FACT CHECK: President Donald Trump is pitching a medicine for COVID-19 sufferers that science has not concluded is effective or safe for their use. Trump's straight-ahead advocacy of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, is the latest and one of the most consequential examples of Trump and public-health authorities not being on the same page in the pandemic.
Follow-up story on the malaria drug and coronavirus treatment here.
- The state will provide an update on COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Monday. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment representatives will speak and field questions from the media. The public can watch the livestream on the Facebook page for CDPHE.
- After 2 delays, Colorado Springs isolation shelter opens for the homeless with coronavirus symptoms. Read more here.
- Associated Press: Three out of four U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, according to a federal report that finds hospitals expect to be overwhelmed as cases rocket toward their projected peak.
- A second U.S. company is poised to begin a small safety test of a vaccine against the new coronavirus. Inovio Pharmaceuticals said Monday that it has Food and Drug Administration permission for the study in 40 healthy volunteers in Philadelphia and Kansas City, Mo. Read more here.
- The Pentagon says the number of COVID-19 cases in the active duty force topped 1,000 over the weekend. There are a total of 1,132 confirmed cases as of Monday morning. Read more here.
- U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams offered a stark warning about the surge of coronavirus deaths the nation is facing. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment,’’ he told “Fox News Sunday.” More than 9,600 people have died of the virus in the United States, and it leads the world in confirmed infections at more than 337,000.
