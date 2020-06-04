This blog for Thursday, June 4 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado.
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year, has tested nearly 10 million people in an unprecedented 19-day campaign to check an entire city.
It identified just 300 positive cases, all of whom had no symptoms. The city found no infections among 1,174 close contacts of the people who tested positive, suggesting they were not spreading the virus easily to others.
Full story here.
- Can I get COVID-19 through my eyes or ears? It's possible through the eyes, but not likely through the ears. As with the nose and mouth, doctors say the eyes may be a route of infection if someone with the virus coughs or sneezes nearby. Infection is also possible when rubbing your eyes with hands that have been exposed to the virus. Read more here.
- Chinese regulators said Thursday more foreign airlines will be allowed to fly to China as anti-coronavirus controls ease, but it was unclear whether the change will defuse a fresh conflict with the Trump administration over air travel. Read more here.
- Five employees tested positive at a Pueblo food facility, making it the third outbreak in the county. Read more here.
- There are now more than 6.5 million cases of coronavirus worldwide, with more than 386,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
WEDNESDAY
- There are now 1,851,530 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 107,292 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus deaths is Denver at 334 followed by Arapahoe at 320. El Paso County has 96 COVID-19 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- LIST | What's open, what's closed in Colorado amid coronavirus crisis.
- There are now 6,429,453 coronavirus cases in the world and 385,873 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- There are now 1,851,344 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 107,289 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- New statewide restaurant group working on survey for Colorado pandemic recovery needs. Full story here.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 5,917 followed by Arapahoe at 4,496. El Paso County has 1,778 COVID-19 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- There are now 1,849,560 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 107,093 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Mountain Metro Transit is suspending two less-busy bus routes on Monday in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus by ensuring riders aren't crowded together. Full story here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 3):
-27,060 cases, including 1,778 in El Paso County
-4,443 hospitalized
-194,697 people tested
-1,494 deaths among all cases, including 96 in El Paso County
-1,228 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- Researchers at the Microbiology Research Facility at the University of Minnesota have worked with coronavirus samples in trials to see whether malaria treatment hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of COVID-19 on March 19, 2020.
They concluded that hydroxychloroquine was no better than a placebo at preventing symptoms of COVID-19 among people exposed to the virus, according to research from the University of Minnesota Medical School.
Read the full story here.
- Because of protests over the death of George Floyd, many COVID-19 testing sites have suspended operations because of violence and unrest in recent days, according to MSNBC. As social distancing has taken a backseat, people seem to be forgetting the efficacy of social distancing.
- COVID-19 outbreak reported at southern Colorado food facility. Full story here.
- There are now 1,841,629 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 106,696 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus deaths is Denver at 332 followed by Arapahoe at 309. El Paso County has 95 COVID-19 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- Marian House Soup Kitchen to resume hot food, congregant dining. Read more here.
- Independence Pass reopens, Trail Ridge Road reopening date announced. Read more here.
- The Washington Post reports that coronavirus is three times more likely to kill someone in a black community than it is a white community.
In the first months of the pandemic, health officials were focusing on risk factors such as travel, age and chronic health conditions — not race. Initial testing sites first opened in those communities, which happened to be in whiter, more affluent areas.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 5,854 followed by Arapahoe at 4,453. El Paso County has 1,761 COVID-19 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- The Gazette has compiled a list of what is currently allowed and what's still prohibited by Colorado public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Church services in Colorado, use of playgrounds, pools, gyms may soon return. Full story here.
- There were more than 6.4 million cases of coronavirus worldwide as of Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. There have been more than 380,000 deaths, nearly a third of those occurring in the U.S.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect.