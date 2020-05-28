This blog for Thursday, May 28 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- The age group with the most amount of COVID-19 cases in Colo. is 30-39 years old at 17.28% followed by 40-49 at 17.22%. The age group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 2.11%.
- Colorado Springs restaurants face challenge of new dining room regulations after dining areas closed for so long. More here.
- The county with the most coronavirus deaths in the state is Denver at 324 followed by Arapahoe at 301. El Paso County has 88 COVID-19 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- There are now 1,720,613 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 101,573 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases in the state is Denver at 5,434 followed by Arapahoe at 4,201. El Paso County has 1,636 COVID-19 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- El Paso County Public Health and Colorado Department of Public Health have identified long-term care facilities with confirmed coronavirus outbreaks. See that list here.
- UCHealth begins COVID-19 nasal swab and antibody testing for all Coloradans. More here.
- Opposition building to Manitou Incline proposed reservations after closure secondary to COVID-19. More here.
- ACLU lawsuit claims 'cruel and unusual' punishment of Colorado prisoners during COVID-19 pandemic. Read all about it.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 28):
-25,121 cases, including 1,636 in El Paso County
-4,254 hospitalized
-166,596 tested
-1,421 deaths among all cases, including 88 in El Paso County
-1,168 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, El Paso County churches one step closer to reopening. More here.
- The county with the most coronavirus deaths in the state is Denver at 313 followed by Arapahoe at 298. El Paso County has 88 COVID-19 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- The Colorado General Assembly has reconvened to address problems caused by COVID-19. Lawmakers returned to the Capitol on May 26, divided by plexiglass and with some donning face masks. For more information click here.
- There are now 1,712,816 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 101,129 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases in the state is Denver at 5,316 followed by Arapahoe at 4,166. El Paso County has 1,600 COVID-19 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- Find out where you can be tested for coronavirus in Colorado Springs area, officials urge you to if you are feeling symptoms.
- An estimated 2.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week despite the gradual reopening of businesses around the country, bringing the running total since the coronavirus shutdowns took hold in mid-March to about 41 million, the government said Thursday. Read more here.
- The Summit House is set to reopen Monday, once again selling the merchandise and goodies that tourists and weary climbers have come to expect. But visitors also should expect some changes due to COVID-19. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Stay with The Gazette for more updates. The press conference can be viewed live on the governor's Facebook page.
- The Pikes Peak Ascent, originally slated for Aug. 22, has been canceled, the Pikes Peak Marathon board of directors announced in a press release Thursday. The board hopes to get state approval to run the Pikes Peak Marathon on Aug. 23, while having the event meet state public health guidelines. More here.
- CVS Health will try delivering prescriptions with self-driving vehicles in a test that begins next month. The drugstore chain said Thursday that it will partner with the Silicon Valley robotics company Nuro to deliver medicines and other products to customers near a Houston-area store. Read more here.
- April had a record collapse in Americans signing contracts to buy homes, a reflection of the broader shutdown of economic activity in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.
- CBS Denver is reporting an inmate who was released early due to COVID-19 concerns is now accused of a new crime and was arrested in Colorado Springs. More here.
- The number of passengers who flew out of the Colorado Springs Airport last month dropped to its lowest point in decades — no surprise given the drastic reductions in business and leisure travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced there were 15,603 initial regular unemployment claims filed the week ending May 23. This is compared to 17,825 the week prior (week ending May 16). This is the sixth week in a row of gradual declines in regular unemployment claims.
- Don't throw it out! Your pandemic stimulus payment is a debit card in a plain envelope. Full story here.
- There are now 1,699,073 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 100,396 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- State may consider variance to let Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reopen in phases. More here.
Citing the health crisis, Democrats in the Colorado General Assembly are proposing a bill to provide every worker at least 48 hours of leave to ensure they can stay home if they’re sick, at the expense of the employer. Read more here.
- European budget carrier easyJet and American Airlines both plan to cut large parts of their workforces as the global aviation industry struggles to cope with a near total halt to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The U.N. World Food Program is warning that upward of at least 14 million people could go hungry in Latin America as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, shuttering people in their homes, drying up work and crippling the economy. Full story here.
- Japanese automaker Nissan plans to close auto plants in Spain and Indonesia after sinking into the red for the first time in 11 years as the pandemic squashed global demand and disrupted production. Read more here.
WEDNESDAY
- A-Basin reopens, the first Colorado resort to host skiers and snowboarders amid pandemic. Full story here.
- El Paso County to consider variances allowing churches, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to reopen. More here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 27):
-24,767 cases, including 1,600 in El Paso County
-4,196 hospitalized
-160,796 tested
-1,392 deaths among all cases, including 88 in El Paso County
-1,135 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- Speaking to Newsweek, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said that a second wave of coronavirus in the fall is preventable if we act responsibly. He worries that the considerable activity in the U.S. will make avoidance difficult, if not impossible.
Because the novel coronavirus is prevalent and highly transmissible, Fauci says "I don't think there's a chance in the world that we're going to avoid more infections...inevitably there will be infections in the fall and winter."
- The University of Colorado Boulder announced Tuesday that students will return to campus this fall with new policies and safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Find out where to eat, drink, and be merry in Colorado, from a distance.
- There are now 1,691,342 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 100,009 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The owner of a business that hosted crowded pool parties over the Memorial Day weekend at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks says no laws were broken and safety measures were in place to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- The United States was on the cusp of marking at least 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus, a once-unthinkable toll that now appears to be just the beginning of untold misery in the months ahead as Las Vegas casinos and Walt Disney World make plans to reopen, crowds of unmasked Americans swarm beaches and public health officials predict a resurgence by fall. Read more here.
- Stock indexes are mixed in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday, as hopes for a coming economic revival turn the market's leaderboard upside down. Full story here.
- Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry, and more cuts are coming. Read more here.
- A U.S. biotechnology company began injecting a coronavirus vaccine candidate into people in Australia on Tuesday with hopes of releasing a proven vaccine this year. Read more here.
- More than one in every six young workers have stopped working during the coronavirus pandemic, the U.N. labor agency reported Wednesday, warning of long-term fallout that could lead to a “lock-down generation” if steps aren’t taken to ease the crisis. Read more here.
- As Mediterranean beaches and Las Vegas casinos laid out plans to welcome tourists again, South Korea announced a spike in new infections Wednesday and considered reimposing social distancing restrictions, revealing the setbacks ahead for other nations on the road to reopening. Read more here.
- Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Read more here.
- Manitou Springs' City Council Tuesday night unanimously directed staff to pursue reopening the popular Manitou Incline with a paid reservation system aimed at limiting crowds. Read more here.
- Colorado General Assembly chop dozens of bills, some dealing with COVID-19. Read more here.
- State education officials can’t definitively say yet whether students will return to classes in the fall, but a preliminary tool kit the Colorado Department of Education released details how public and private schools can be ready for every imaginable scenario. Read more here.
- There were 5,589,626 coronavirus cases in the world and 350,453 deaths as of yesterday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
