This roundup from Tuesday, April 14 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
- LlST: What's open, what's closed
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state
The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- Find unemployment insurance information here (note: as of April 12 systems are still being programmed to begin accepting claims for workers who are eligible for benefits related to the CARES Act): Colorado Department of Labor.
- Personal data collection may be used to assist the state in contact-tracing after the stay-at-home order lifts, officials said at a Tuesday press conference, at which they announced that Colorado's coronavirus curve might be flattening. Read more here.
- Park rangers are now noting the volume of visitors at nine of the most popular Colorado Springs parks. These twice-daily visual inspections share if the area is experiencing low, moderate, or high traffic. If the park is experiencing high traffic, it’s recommended that visitors seek a different place to recreate. See parks guidelines here.
- AAA Colorado announced that its customers with automotive insurance policies will receive premium refunds as Coloradans log fewer miles in response to the governor's "Stay-at-Home" order. State Farm made a similar announcement a week ago.
- The University of Colorado at Boulder has donated more than 130,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) which will be used by health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- Colorado, Dunkin’ franchisees have donated a combined 528 pounds of Dunkin’ ground coffee and 360 boxes of Dunkin’ Keurig® K-Cup pods amongst the following hospitals and food banks: Care and Share Food Bank, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Food Bank of the Rockies, Porter Adventist Hospital, SCL Health Saint Joseph Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital; UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
- Supporters of Colorado's National Popular Vote law are launching their campaign Tuesday by unveiling a statewide coalition of progressive and civic organizations who want voters to reject a ballot measure that would prevent the law from taking effect. Read more here.
- A local Walmart employee tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fountain location off Highway 85/87, Gazette news partner KKTV confirmed with El Paso County Public Health. Read more here.
- The owner of two Colorado smoke shops was arrested on Friday for violating public health orders requiring all non-essential businesses in the county and state to shut down amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Read more here.
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency's boss for Colorado said Monday he's confident quarantine measures are slowing the spread of coronavirus, but remains unsure about when those measures could be safely lifted. "That's a very complicated question," said Lee dePalo, who described himself as "still in response mode." Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
- The Denver City Council on Monday night unanimously passed a proclamation calling on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and national leaders to suspend rent and mortgage payments for residents blindsided by financial hardship from the coronavirus fallout. Read more here.
-Walmart is launching a Pickup hour for people most at-risk for COVID-19. Each day the hour from 7 to 8 a.m. at select pickup store locations will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the CDC.
MONDAY
- Pueblo School District 70 is suspending its emergency school lunch program effective Monday due to a worker who reported showing symptoms of COVID-19 over the weekend, the district said Monday. Read more here.
- Outbreaks at non-hospital health care facilities, such as nursing homes, assisted and senior living residences and rehabilitation centers show no signs of slowing. Read more here.
- A Teller County-designed clear acrylic cube that costs less than $500 to produce should significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 from infected residents to emergency and medical workers in Colorado, health officials said.
The first 50 will be in use from Teller and Park counties to El Paso and counties that stretch east to the Kansas border officials said. Read more here.
- Updated numbers for Colorado: 7,691 cases statewide, including 641 in El Paso County. See the full updated list here.
- Three Colorado Springs Utilities employees have tested positive for the coronavirus and are recovering at home.
CSU has tested 16 employees among its workforce of 1,199, CEO Aram Benyamin told the Colorado Springs City Council Monday. Nine employees tested negative and four tests are pending, he said. Read more here.
- Site-specific outbreaks will likely continue. Instead of the entire state quarantining, the site would be quarantined for as short of a time as possible, Gov. Jared Polis said, avoiding mass economic devastation. Read more here.
- Denver City Council on Monday night will vote on a proclamation calling on Gov. Jared Polis to cancel rent and mortgage payments for all city residents. Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued temporary orders to suspend evictions, but some council members argue it’s not enough. Read more here.
- Harrison School District 2 canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. The district will continue with remote learning through May 21 and continue to offer food service for children through age 18. The district believes that once the stay at home order is lifted, social distancing and limited group gatherings will continue for several weeks, if not months, officials said in a Monday news release.
- Polis: "A few days before the 26th" details will be released about life after the end of a the stay-at-home order. Social distancing will need to continue, he said.
- Polis: An outbreak at a plant in Weld County (JBS) potentially threatens food security. The company is closing the plant for a period of time and will be communicating details about a plant-wide quarantine. The plant will be sanitized. Mass testing and containment are the paths forward to bringing the plant back online. Read more here.
The Colorado National Guard will provide logistical support for testing so JBS can resume business as soon as possible.
- There are now more than 7,600 cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Colorado, and deaths are now at 304, Polis said in his Monday coronavirus update. Stay with The Gazette here to follow along.
- Gov. Polis sent a letter to owners and operators of hotels and motels Monday, urging them to temporarily house Colorado's homeless and other vulnerable populations.
"You have empty rooms and many of our cities have potential guests," Polis wrote in the letter. "A match made in heaven. We have been working tirelessly with social service providers across the state to help, but additional capacity to the shelter system is needed in order to lessen the spread of the contagious virus."
- Gov. Jared Polis is providing a COVID-19 update and respond to questions from the media. A livestream will run on Polis' Facebook page. Follow live with The Gazette here.
- All you need to know about the emergency relief money package, which the IRS began depositing Saturday.
- The Garden of the Gods 10 Mile and 10K run have been canceled for 2020 and will not be rescheduled for later in the year. Read more here.
- New York’s death toll from coronavirus topped 10,000, with hospitals still seeing 2,000 new patients a day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. The state tallied 671 new deaths on Sunday. It was the first time in a week the daily toll dipped below 700. Read more here.
- The coronavirus is so contagious that health care facilities aren’t letting spouses, sons and daughters gather around the dying for fear of spreading the infection. So family and friends are bidding tortuous goodbyes as best they can, often with the help of hospital workers. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area doctors, nurses try to conquer coronavirus and their own fears: Stories from the front lines
- Born and raised in Colorado, Laura Richardson aspired to be an Army pilot. Now she is running the Pentagon's ground war against the coronavirus. Read more here.
- New York City is in danger of running out of swabs for COVID-19 tests and is urging medical providers to continue testing only patients who are gravely ill, the city health department said in a memo to health care providers. Read more here.
- School districts 11 and 49 will not offer food and technology distribution today due to weather.
- An employee of the Fort Carson Fire Department has tested positive for coronavirus, Gazette news partner KKTV reports. A letter sent from the department's chief, obtained by the TV station and emailed to the department's staff on Saturday, stated that anyone in close contact with him last week would be placed under quarantine.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.