Eric Janssen, general manager at Jose Muldoon's, waits for a customer to pick up their order at the restaurant in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Colorado restaurants have been ordered to eliminate in-house dining to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Colorado Springs area eateries are offering curbside food pickup and other forms of delivery. Jose Muldoon's is open for carry out and delivery through Grubhub and Doordash from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.