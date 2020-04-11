This roundup from Saturday, April 11 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
The latest around Colorado and the world
SATURDAY
- Another eight elder care facilities across Colorado were added to the list of places serving the elderly with COVID-19 outbreaks, bringing the total to 67.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/10 and does not reflect cases since then):
-6,893 cases
-1,376 hospitalized
-56 counties
-34,873 people tested
-274 deaths
-67 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- As of yesterday there have been 250 deaths in the state, 3 more deaths than the previous day. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistical updates.
- Denver County has the most deaths in the state at 42 followed by Weld at 40 and El Paso at 33. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistical updates.
- A total of two hundred fifty people have died from COVID-19 in the state and 1,312 hospitalized, though we don't know how many of those have since recovered. 59 total outbreaks at residential and healthcare facilities have occurred.
- Colorado Springs garden centers remain open, see increased seed buying. Full story here.
- Stories from the front lines: Pikes Peak docs, nurses try to conquer virus and their own fears. Full story here.
- Denver County has the most cases at 1,113 followed by Arapahoe at 931. El Paso County has the 5th most cases in the state at 550. Check back here daily after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- Eight people have died and more than 70% of the residents of an Aurora nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19 by a private lab,according to the Colorado Department of Health and the Environment.
- Guard boss: Residents doing what troops can't to combat coronavirus. Full story here.
- Eight people have died amid a coronavirus outbreak at Juniper Village nursing home in Aurora, the Colorado Department of Public Heath and Environment reported Saturday. Five are connected to the virus, while the other three remains probable cases of COVID-19.
A private lab confirmed 33 of 46 residents and 16 of 25 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. An investigation at the nursing home started March 27, when the health department was notified of several employees testing positive.
"We know that the populations in these facilities are among the most vulnerable and are at highest risk of severe illness from this virus,” Rachel Herlihy, a state health department epidemiologist, said in a statement. “The department is doing everything we can to be as transparent as possible regarding reported outbreaks to keep people safe while protecting patient privacy. We continue to be aggressive in our recommendations to ensure the appropriate infection prevention measures are in place to slow and limit the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities."
- The Pikes Peak region’s need for more gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment for health care workers and others on the coronavirus front lines will have to come from the state’s purchase of supplies and local donations. Read more here.
- Could the coronavirus pandemic close Front Range parks and trails? Read more here.
- The spread of coronavirus in Colorado has slowed for the past several days, trending away from the accelerating growth that drove case counts up in the state in early and mid-March, encouraging researchers who have been waiting for signs of social distancing impacts. Read more here.
- First-time claims for unemployment benefits in both El Paso and Teller counties more than tripled in the last week of March from the previous week, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday. Read more here.
- A 31-year-old Colorado Springs halfway house resident who contracted COVID-19 while in custody was granted a monthlong furlough on Friday to recuperate. Read more here.
- Most major auto insurers in Colorado are cutting premiums because customers are driving less as a result of stay-at-home orders and other measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- The Colorado Unified Command Group said Friday the state is purchasing $46.2 million of medical supplies including hundreds of ventilators and respirators, thousands of face shields and disposable gowns, and millions of masks and gloves. Read more here.
FRIDAY
- There are now 1,312 hospitalizations due to coronavirus, 27 more than the previous day.
- Amount of cases by sex: female-51.72%, male-47.73%, unknown-0.55%
- Amount of deaths by sex: female-38.80%, male-60.80%, unknown-0.40%
- The age group with the most amount of cases in the state is 50-59 years at 18.45% followed by 30-39 years at 16.07%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1.12%.
- Coloradans who work in the food service industry are the biggest filers for unemployment right now. Numbers show that in the last week of March 21,142 of the 66,491 people who filed for unemployment were from the food service and accommodation industries.
- Judge orders furlough for ComCor inmate with COVID-19. More here.
- Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison to close until further notice. Read the full story here.
- The state has tested at least 32,653 people.
- The Colorado Unified Command Group ordered over $46 million in medical equipment for coronavirus efforts.
Distribution across local health departments and hospitals will be based on county population, the portion of people over the age of 65, the number of medical care facilities, and if the county or tribe has already gotten materials.
That includes hundreds of ventilators and respirators, thousands of face shields and disposable gowns and millions of masks and gloves.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 1,113 followed by Arapahoe at 931 and Jefferson at 683. El Paso County has 550 cases.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/9 and does not reflect cases since then):
-6,510 cases
-1,312 hospitalized
-56 counties
-32,653 people tested
-250 deaths
-59 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- Could COVID-19 close Front Range parks and trails? Full story here.
- Pickup, delivery, or in-store shopping around Colorado Springs? Where to shop and what to expect. Read the full story here.
- Gov. Jared Polis expects the makeshift hospital at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver to be neither empty nor full, serving anywhere from dozens to hundreds patients as soon as April 18. More here.
- Colorado Springs companies fighting coronavirus by manufacturing needed equipment. Full story here.
- Denver County has the most deaths in the state at 38, followed by Weld at 36 and El Paso at 32. Check back here after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- Polis updated Coloradans on state's coronavirus response today. Get all the info here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update Friday on the state's coronavirus response, from the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The update begins at 12:30 p.m. and will be carried live on the governor's Facebook page. The Gazette will also cover it live here.
- A coronavirus testing site in Colorado Springs, near Memorial Park, was set to lose its federal sponsorship Friday, but received word overnight that it would retain that government support. Read more here.
- The Gazette compiled a list of some Holy Week and Easter worship services to watch online. View the list here.
- Teddy bear hunting brings much-needed joy and comfort in Colorado Springs neighborhoods...Read more here.
- Pikes Peak region high school seniors can still focus on the next step in their education. Although campuses are closed for now due to coronavirus constraints, Colorado colleges and universities are continuing acceptance processes and visits — virtually. They’ve also relaxed rules, waiving standardized entrance exams for admission. Read more here.
- Since the end of March, Denverites have begun opening their windows to howl together at 8 p.m. as a way to remain connected while forced to stay home. Read more here.
- The Disaster Distress Helpline - 1-800-985-5990 - is a federal resource that provides immediate crisis counseling to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The free, 24/7 helpline provides immediate counseling to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects. Helpline specialists are trained to assist callers who have a range of symptoms.
- Sen. Cory Gardner announced that Lowe's is donating 100,000 N95 masks to Colorado. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis said in a telephone town hall held with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner that he believes he'll be able to lift Colorado's stay-at-home order on April 26, but cautioned that his decision will hinge on the state of the coronavirus pandemic as the date approaches. Read more here.
- At least 32 in El Paso County have died from the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis extends the state's disaster emergency order for another 30 days due to the coronavirus.
- Nearly 90 women are barred from leaving a ComCor, Inc. halfway house in Colorado Springs after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. Full story here.
- UCCS to create National Resilience Institute focused on helping military, emergency responders handle trauma. Full story here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
