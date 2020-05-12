This blog for Tuesday, May 12 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- The Colorado health department has reported almost 1,000 deaths in the state caused by the novel coronavirus, but data released by the federal agency that tracks all disease and death figures across the U.S. suggest a higher death toll. More details here.
- Polis said he will travel to Washington Wednesday to talk with President Donald Trump "with some trepidation," as he'll be flying commercially. "It's important for him to hear what's going on on the ground," Polis said of the president. There was "really no way I could say no" to advancing the needs of the people of Colorado. Read more here.
- Polis said there are 19,899 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, adding that the actual number of cases is several times that; likely two to four times that, he said. Deaths are at 987. See more numbers here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
MONDAY
- The Castle Rock restaurant that thumbed its nose at the state safer-at-home rule by serving diners without precautions Sunday will have its license suspended, Gov. Jared Polis said during his regular coronavirus briefing Monday. "We take the laws of our state seriously," Polis said. Read more here.
- What could COVID-19 mean for Colorado 14er season? Read more here.
- CityRock, a downtown Colorado Springs climbing gym, received $20,000 Monday in Ent Credit Union's "We (heart) Small Business" contest to help Colorado firms forced to closed under statewide orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Full story here.
- Gov. Jared Polis said the daily growth rate in COVID-19 cases continues to decrease. 0.9% is the latest daily growth rate, and it's the first time Colorado has been below a 1% growth. A 0.1% growth is the daily hospitalization growth rate, he said, adding that Coloradans should keep in mind that the virus continues to grow.
- In a Monday press conferences, Gov. Jared Polis said he's about to share dates when he should be able to make the call about re-opening; re-opening might be further delayed on these dates. On May 25 we can talk about how restaurants can "continue to exist in these challenging times," Polis said. Read more here.
- Twitter announced Monday it will warn users when a tweet contains disputed or misleading information about the coronavirus. The new rule is the latest in a wave of stricter policies that tech companies are rolling out to confront an outbreak of virus-related misinformation on their sites. Read more here.
- A top world health official Monday warned that countries are essentially driving blind in reopening their economies without setting up strong contact tracing to beat back flare-ups of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus may be thousands of fatalities worse than the official tally kept by the city and state, according to an analysis released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read more here.
- Several regions of upstate New York that have shown progress in taming the coronavirus outbreak are ready to gradually restart economic activity by the end of the week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. Read more here.
- President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared an end to a partial economic shutdown across Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he said that many restrictions will remain in place. Read more here.
- "Colorado Classroom - Read With Me at Home," a new remote-learning program for K-3 children and their families, will launch May 18, the governor's office announced Monday.
The program is a partnership between Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado Department of Education, the Colorado Education Initiative and Rocky Mountain Public Media. It will be broadcast statewide in English with Spanish subtitles for free on RMPBS stations, including KTSC for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. More information is available here.
"I am thrilled to announce this partnership with Rocky Mountain Public Media to provide high-quality, standards-aligned literacy instruction for K-3 learners across Colorado," Polis said in the press release. "This programming will be available to families across Colorado to help close the digital divide and prevent learning loss during this critical time for children."
- Denver International Airport has shut down two major shuttle lots at the airport until further notice amid coronavirus restrictions in Colorado. Read more here.
- Visitors in face masks streamed into Shanghai Disneyland as the theme park reopened Monday in a high-profile step toward reviving tourism that was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Global stocks turned lower on Monday as investors sought clarity on how quickly government plans to ease lockdowns on public life might help economic activity pick back up. Read more here.
- Plastic spacing barriers and millions of masks appeared Monday on the streets of Europe's newly reopened cities, as France and Belgium emerged from lockdowns, the Netherlands sent children back to school and Spain let people eat outdoors. All faced the delicate balance of trying to restart their battered economies without causing a second wave of coronavirus infections. Read more here.
- A Castle Rock restaurant reopened Sunday, on Mother's Day, in defiance of the state's safer-at-home order — and a big crowd came out in support. Read more here.
- Seeking a safe way to salvage what’s left of their plummeting revenues, physicians, specialists and even physical therapists have turned to telemedicine in unprecedented fashion in the past couple months to treat patients during the opening throes of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Trump administration officials spoke optimistically about a relatively quick rebound from the coronavirus Sunday as life within the White House reflected the stark challenges still posed by the pandemic, with Vice President Mike Pence “self-isolating” after one of his aides tested positive. Read more here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.