This blog for Friday, May 1 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
FRIDAY
- Colorado puts focus on mental health awareness amid spiraling stress of pandemic. Full story here.
- They're back! Colorado Springs businesses plan their return. Read more here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 1):
- 15,768 cases, including 964 in El Paso County
- 2,747 hospitalizations
- 56 counties
- 75,259 people tested
- 820 deaths, including 71 in El Paso County
- 161 outbreaks
- There are now 1,091,038 coronavirus cases and 64,203 deaths in the U.S. according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Gov. Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic. Official release.
- Gov. Polis ends April with flurry of executive orders on budget, evictions in Colorado. Full story here.
- Gov. Polis outlined a plan to rapidly cut the state budget by $228.7 million dollars over the next two months.
- Gov. Jared Polis plans to provide an update at 1 p.m. to detail the status of the state's response to COVID-19. The Gazette will cover the press conference here with live updates, along with the live video stream from Polis' Facebook page.
- Officials with Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Department of Natural Resources are reminding people to keep recreational activities within 10 miles of home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Digital message boards on Colorado roadways across the state will remind motorists about the restrictions and to stay close to home.
Coloradans are still urged to stay home but continue to avoid unnecessary travel and visiting our mountain communities. Coloradans along the Front Range should not travel to the mountains or foothills to hike, ski, snowmobile or engage in any other recreational activities. Residents are reminded to stay in their local neighborhoods or communities this weekend.
- Polis issued nine executive orders to end the month of April. The orders are in place for 30 days unless extended by the governor.
The state doesn't have the money to continue the functions of state government for the balance of the 2019-20 fiscal year, Polis wrote in D 2020-050. The executive order cancels out or suspends $228.7 million in expenditures. The vast majority of the cuts — $183 million — will come from the state's Medicaid services program within the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing. Read more here.
- Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released results from more than 1,100 people throughout the state who responded to the department's website survey that is designed to track indications of COVID-19. Other reported symptoms were sore throat, difficulty breathing, chills, fever, diarrhea and vomiting. Read more here.
- A retired medic with the Aurora Fire Department has died in New York of COVID-19.
Paul Cary, 66, a paramedic with Ambulnz who volunteered for assignment to New York, died in the line of duty, said Stan Vashovsky, CEO of the ambulance services provider, in a statement. Full story here.
- Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller tweeted Thursday night that he tested negative for the coronavirus two weeks after announcing he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Got my results back. Im ‘negative’ for Covid-19,” Miller tweeted. Read more here.
- Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles will begin reopening at least 10 licensing offices starting Wednesday, May 6. The first offices to reopen are located in Boulder, Cañon City, Durango, Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Greeley, Lakewood, Lamar, Littleton and Salida. Appointments in these offices can be made starting Monday.
Offices in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Glenwood Springs, Golden, Lakewood Westgate, Loveland, Montrose, Northglenn and Pueblo will open on Monday on an appointment-only basis.
Starting Monday, Coloradans can schedule an appointment by calling 303-205-5613 opt. 4; or 303-205-2335 for CO-RCSA services.
- The special enrollment period for health insurance with Connect For Health Colorado ends today. Those who have recently experienced a job loss or loss of income, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, might qualify for a 60-day Special Enrollment period, which will allow individuals to sign up for a new health insurance plan or to change a current plan. More information here.
- The Colorado Music Festival announced it cancel the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The six-week summer concert series was scheduled to take place June 25 through August 1 at Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder.
- Flying W’s highly anticipated reopening, scheduled for May 21, has been pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak to June 26 — the exact date the fire destroyed the ranch.
“If you could imagine waiting so long to open and being ready to open and then this happens, I can hardly describe it,” owner Leigh Ann Wolfe said. “It’s really tough on us.” Full story here.
- As the next phase of the safer-at-home order takes effect, Colorado Springs retailers, hair salons, pet groomers, tattoo parlors and other businesses reopen today after five weeks of mandated closures to comply with the state's effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. Read more here.
- “We could open businesses tomorrow — open them all — it does not matter if people are too scared to go to those restaurants, too afraid to go to those shops," Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director of El Paso County Public Health told the Board of County Commissioner. "Our job is to prove that we are ready. El Paso is ready to go.” Read more here.
- A comprehensive Magellan Strategies poll found that at least half the Colorado population has had their life disrupted, even though a majority still favor staying home rather than reopening the economy. Sizable portions of the population say they feel trapped and alone in their homes, feeling stressed, afraid and anti-social. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis today signed an executive order restricting spending for the current fiscal year ending June 30. The plan is to reduce spending quickly by $228.7 million to attempt to maintain the statutory reserve requirements directed by statute. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
THURSDAY
- Poll measures Coloradans' worries about coronavirus pandemic's toll. Full story here.
- Independence Pass may not reopen as planned this year. Read more here.
- There are 1,067,061 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 62,860 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on April 30):
- 15,284 cases, including 907 in El Paso County
- 2,697 hospitalizations
- 56 counties
- 72,390 people tested
- 777 deaths, including 69 in El Paso County
- 159 outbreaks
- Nearly 41,000 self-employed, contractors file for unemployment in Colorado. Read the full story here.
- There are 1,054,261 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 61,717 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The Pikes Peak Highway will resume accepting cash and credit cards at the gateway on Friday, though guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and bring a mask, according to a Thursday press release from the city of Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- Four members of Colorado’s congressional delegation are requesting changes to the meat supply chain amid reassurances from the industry that processing plants will remain open during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's office announced Thursday that in-person services (while maintaining social-distancing protocol) for motor vehicle and driver's licenses will be available by appointment beginning Monday at the main office, north office and southeast office locations. Vehicle registration, elections and recording/marriage license services will be available online only.
- CBSDenver is reporting that Denver will soon require people to wear face coverings in public.
- Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate. Read more here.
- Wall Street pulled back on Thursday after more reports made clear the worldwide devastation the coronavirus outbreak is causing for the economy. In the United States, another 3.8 million workers filed for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs continue to hammer the country. In Europe, the region’s economy crumpled by the sharpest degree in at least 25 years. Read more here.
- About 41,000 self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers filed first-time unemployment insurance claims in Colorado during the week ending April 25, the first week they could file for benefits. Read more here.
- Beginning May 8, Frontier Airlines will require passengers to wear protective face coverings aboard their aircrafts, at gate areas and ticket counters, the airline company announced Thursday. Earlier this month, Frontier also established a "health acknowledgment" for passengers to accept, which includes confirming they nor anyone in their household has shown symptoms for COVID-19, among other safe health practices. Read more here.
- The effort to reopen the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has set off a conflict at the state and federal level that is escalating by the day over how much legal protection companies should get if their returning workers get sick. Read more here.
- Flying W’s highly anticipated reopening, originally scheduled for May 21, has been pushed back to June 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.
- Leaders at Colorado Springs’ two largest higher-education institutions, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Community College, are bracing for post-pandemic realities that include projected multimillion-dollar budget deficits. Read more here.
- Business closures and layoffs triggered by the coronavirus pandemic sent the Colorado Springs area unemployment rate soaring from a 30-year low in February to a 5½-year high in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. Read more here.
- Nationally, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits because of the coronavirus has soared past 30 million, worsening a crisis unmatched since the 1930s and turning up the pressure on political leaders to lift restrictions that are choking the economy. Read more here.
- Don't expect the Manitou Incline to open anytime soon. That's the message from first-year Manitou Springs mayor John Graham, who alongside City Council on March 17 ordered the beloved trail to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The working conditions of news reporters around the globe have deteriorated during the coronavirus pandemic amid job losses and attacks on media freedom, according to a survey published Thursday by the International Federation of Journalists. Read more here.
- Under Japan’s coronavirus state of emergency, people have been asked to stay home. Many are not. Some still have to commute to their jobs despite risks of infection, while others continue to dine out, picnic in parks and crowd into grocery stores with scant regard for social distancing. Read more here.
- As some businesses in a few states start to trickle back to work, hopes are beginning to arise that the economy, damaged as it is, might be poised to rebound by the second half of the year. Most economists agree that a quick rebound is unlikely. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area churches still can't open as state restrictions ease, consider changes moving forward. Read more here.
- Eight employees at Colorado grocery store test positive for COVID-19. Full story here.
