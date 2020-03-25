Housekeeper Reina Rodriguez washes her hands before putting on gloves to clean a room at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Colorado Springs on March 11. Housekeepers at the hotel are focusing on the high-touch areas in rooms and are required to wash their hands and change gloves after cleaning each room in response to COVID-19. Daniel Valdez, general manager, stressed the importance of not panicking, but being smart. "We are practicing what the local and federal health authorities are telling us to do," Valdez said.