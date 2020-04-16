This roundup from Thursday, April 16 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- The race/ethnicity that has the most COVID-19 cases in the state is White (non-Hispanic) at 56.65% (death rate 70.27%) followed by Hispanic (all races) at 29.99%. The race with the least amount of cases is American Indian or Alaska Native (non-Hispanic) at 0.49%. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- The age group with the most amount of deaths in the state 80-plus years at 51.07% followed by 70-79 years at 25.67%. The group with the least amount of deaths is 0-19 years at 0%. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistical updates.
- The U.S. Thunderbirds Air Force squadron will fly over a number of Colorado cities Saturday to show appreciation for the state's health care workers. The fighter jets' itinerary will take them along the Front Range, from Pueblo to Greeley. The precision team did a similar flyover above its home city of Las Vegas last weekend.
- Another national park in Colorado closes due to COVID-19 concerns. Full story here.
- The age group with the most amount of cases in the state 50-59 years at 18.10% followed by 40-49 years at 16.36%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1%. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistical updates.
- According to Colorado Public Radio a half-dozen public health departments across the state cited limited supplies and personnel, as well as budget constraints worsened by the COVID-19 crisis as the reason for the current less-than-ideal status of their contact tracing, testing.
- Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming one the nation’s highest-profile athletes to contract the disease. Miller’s agent, Joby Branion, confirmed the news to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
- Jury trials in Colorado have been suspended through June 1. The order applies to all 22 judicial districts and all 64 counties in the state.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 1,549 followed by Arapahoe at 1,342. El Paso County has 689.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/15 and does not reflect cases since then):
-8,675 cases
-1,693 hospitalized
-56 counties
-41,830 people tested
-374 deaths
-93 outbreaks
- On March 16, Amazon pledged to hire 100,000 people nationwide. They have hired over 3,600 new employees in Colorado in the last four weeks, and plans to add another 1,000.
- Zoom bomber shuts down El Paso County Public Health address. Full story here.
- Sen. Michael Bennet says the next stimulus package should help small businesses and said he would support more assistance for individuals.
- Mayor wants residents to comply with Manitou Incline indefinite shutdown. Read more here.
- Pikes Peak nature centers go virtual to connect families with nature during social distancing. Full story here.
- The El Paso County Public Health Department reports that two more care facilities in Colorado Springs experience COVID-19 outbreaks. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday that he hopes to see data within a few days that gives him an indication of whether social distancing has done enough to drive down the infection and hospitalization rates to help him decide whether to start gradually re-opening the state’s economy.
- Colorado officials: Capacity for mass testing must be established before re-opening the state. Full story here.
- A group that believes the governor has gone too far in his actions to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic says it will protest at the Colorado state Capitol at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
- Colorado Springs chef offers community a way to support restaurants and medical personnel. Read more here.
- Colorado will need to have locations, partners and personal protective equipment needed for mass testing in order to re-open the state, state officials said at a Thursday coronavirus press conference.
Without such, "we won't be able to implement our testing strategy, which is a foundational element" of lifting the stay-at-home order, said Scott Bookman, the state's incident commander for coronavirus. Read more here.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the border between Canada and the United States isn’t opening any time soon for nonessential travel. Read more here.
- As federal officials weigh how and when to reopen the country, experts worry that the United States does not have enough public health workers to suppress another outbreak, especially those qualified to do contact tracing, the critically important search for people who may have been exposed to the virus. Read more here.
- To break outdoor crowds in Colorado Springs, advocate wants fees waived at state park. Read more here.
- As of Wednesday, 357 Coloradans have died from the coronavirus — nearly double the number a week ago — according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Read more here.
- Update from the U.S. Small Business Administration, via Sahil Kapur of NBC News:
NEW statement from @SBAgov: “The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding. Similarly, we are unable to enroll new PPP lenders at this time.”— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 16, 2020
- A Colorado Springs gastroenterologist, Dr. Michelle Kem Hor, "has received a very sizeable donation from a national foundation," according to Jon Karroll, the development and communications manager for Special Kids Special Family.
"The bulk of the donation is being split between Memorial and Penrose hospitals for vital medical equipment to address the COVID-19 pandemic," Karroll wrote in an email. "Dr. Hor is using some of the funds to provide hospital-grade masks to ALL local first responders. She’s also providing washable masks to front-line health care workers. She will be distributing these from her medical practice office on Fillmore."
- U.S. home-building activity collapsed in March as the coronavirus spread, with housing starts tumbling 22.3% from a month ago. Read more here.
- Facebook said Thursday it is now going to let users know if they liked, reacted or commented on posts with harmful misinformation about the virus that moderators later removed. Facebook says it will also direct people who engaged with those posts to information about virus myths debunked by the World Health Organization. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs company that processes restaurant takeout and delivery phone orders from customers around the country has seen its business skyrocket since the COVID-19 pandemic, and now plans to add 240 employees to its nearly 1,000-person workforce to handle its soaring workload. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced there were 104,217 initial unemployment claims filed the week ending April 11. This is 55,000+ more than the week prior (week ending April 4). Over the past four weeks 231,610 initial claims have been filed.
- The ranks of Americans thrown out of work by the coronavirus ballooned Thursday to at least 22 million in just four weeks, an unprecedented collapse that has fueled widening protests and propelled President Donald Trump’s push to relax the nation’s social distancing guidelines. Read more here.
- Two additional long-term care centers in Colorado Springs were reported to have outbreaks of the virus, according to data from the El Paso County Public Health Department.
A woman in her 60s at Solange at Appletree Assisted Living, 1165 Brockell Drive, tested positive for the virus, said Christel Aime, owner and a nurse at the facility in the Security-Widefield area. The woman is not critically ill and is being quarantined inside the building, where 15 others live, Aime said.
Two residents at Colorado Springs Senior Homes, at 3102 N. Prospect St., tested positive, as well as one staff member, the health department reported. No additional information was released and a request for comment was not returned.
No one at either facility has died from the virus, according to the health department.
At Winslow Court Assisted Living and Senior Living, where 10 residents were previously reported infected, five more have fallen ill, officials said. Nine staff members have also contracted the virus.
As of Wednesday, six residents at MorningStar Assisted Living at Mountain Shadows died, six from Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living, and nine at Laurel Manor Care Center.
- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers released a statement asking residents to comply with the temporary closure of the Manitou Incline.
“We have been made aware of enforcement issues in regard to the City of Manitou’s decision to close the Manitou Incline,” according to the statement. “While the City of Colorado Springs manages the Incline, the bottom portion of the Incline is within the jurisdiction of the City of Manitou and subject to any emergency orders it may issue. ... They have the legal authority to do so, and the City of Colorado Springs encourages all residents to comply with Manitou’s temporary emergency order.”
- Two inmates at the Sterling Correctional Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, a statement from the Colorado Department of Corrections reported.
The inmates were housed in the same unit and will be screened and quarantined while receiving medical care, according to the statement. Any staff who were in close contact with the inmates have been placed on administrative leave, officials said.
- According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are now 636,350 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 28,326 deaths.
- Coping with coronavirus around Colorado | Your personal stories. Read here.
- Gov. Polis responds to comparison of stay-at-home order to Nazism in Colorado. Full story here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
WEDNESDAY
- Gold's Gym closes all three Colorado Springs locations. Full story here.
- Gov Polis: Social distancing measures will still be needed after state reopens. Full story here.
- Air Force football coach Troy Calhoun prepares contingencies, leads team from afar during epidemic. Full story here.
- 50 US states, D.C., & 4 US territories have reported cases of COVID-19. 34 report widespread cases according to the Centers for Disease Control.
- Scientists have announced a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic. When tested in mice, the vaccine -- delivered through a fingertip-sized patch -- produces antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 at quantities thought to be sufficient for neutralizing the virus according to the University of Pittsburgh and ScienceDaily.com.
- Colorado's Michael Bennet taking on Trump over pandemic power. Full story here.
- Colorado Hospital Association releases data on COVID-19 hospitalizations. More information here.
- Want to help struggling small businesses in Colorado Springs? Here's how.
- Denver will get 60 ventilators this week from a national stockpile to help hospitals care for COVID-19 patients. It's unclear if they are from the 100 ventilators President Trump promised the state.
- The race with the most COVID-19 cases in the state is white/non-Hispanic at 57.88% followed by Hispanic/all races at 29.07%. The race with the least amount of cases is American Indian or Alaska Native/non-Hispanic at 0.48%. See updated statistics here every day after 4 p.m.
- Colorado U.S. Rep. Jason Crow will host a virtual town hall today aimed at answering questions from kids. You can submit questions to the Congressman through a Google Form and register to attend via Zoom.
- Colorado congressman's relief bill offers hazard pay to health care workers, funds to local governments. Full story here.
- New York governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Wednesday, which mandates that everyone in the state must wear a face covering while in public. The order will go into effect following a three-day grace period.
#BREAKING: I am issuing an Executive Order today that all people MUST wear a mask or face covering in public in situations where social distancing is not possible.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 15, 2020
- The launch of the IRS website for coronavirus relief payments hit some hiccups Wednesday due to the high volume of traffic on the site. Upon clicking "Get My Payment," the site has sent some users to a waiting room with the message, "Due to high demand, you may have to wait longer than usual to access this site. We appreciate your patience."
Down Detector, a website that tracks website issues and outages, has shown a heavy increase in traffic since 6:30 a.m., with many users reporting that they were unable to access their payments.
- China didn't warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days. Read more here.
- Those curious where their economic stimulus check from the federal government is can track their payment here, at the IRS website.
The $2.2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last month allocates $1,200 to every adult earning up to $75,000 and $500 for each of their children under age 17. The payments phase out for individuals earning up to $99,000. They're meant to counteract the effects of the coronavirus on the economy. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs Airport has been awarded a $24.3 million grant to fund operations, retain staff and remain open as part of coronavirus relief legislation enacted late last month, officials said Tuesday. Read more here.
- Barr Camp, Pikes Peak’s famous way station, announced closing Tuesday until further notice. Read more here.
- These are some ways to help local, small businesses that are suffering under shutdown and shelter-at-home orders issued to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
- Nations around the world reacted with alarm Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a halt to the sizable funding the United States sends to the World Health Organization. Health experts warned the move could jeopardize global efforts to stop the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged a cautious and deliberative approach to reviving the economy, pushing that moving too quickly could create an opportunity for the coronavirus to come roaring back. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs group has approved nearly $500,000 in loans to 25 local small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, with plans to lend another $750,000 this week to up 35 more firms. Read more here.
- The death of an El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy who died of the coronavirus two weeks ago was classified as a line-of-duty death. Read more here.
- Colorado U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse would like to see all essential workers receive hazard pay during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has introduced a bill to start with front-line health care professionals by funding an additional 25% of their salary through the federal government. Read more here.
- In labs at the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins, researchers are busily working on solutions to public health issues such as vaccines and testing personal protective equipment. The lab has taken the lead on testing face masks coming into Colorado from all over the state, country and world. Read more here.
- Colorado's Michael Bennet is one of five U.S. senators proposing a national commission of independent experts, and not the president, to decide when to reopen the country when the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Read more here.
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.