This roundup from is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
Sunday
-The number of reported deaths in Colorado rose from 274 on Saturday to 290 on Sunday. That number includes 37 deaths in El Paso County. See the latest numbers here.
-More than 3,300 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks, according to the latest count by The Associated Press. Read more here.