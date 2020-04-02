This roundup from Thursday, April 2, is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
- LlST: What's open, what's closed
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado
- Updates from around the state Wednesday, April 1
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- Unemployment filings reached 6.6 million last week in the U.S. It is the highest number of initial claims in history.
- There are now 1,003,157 cases worldwide and 52,083 deaths. In the U.S. there are 214,254 cases and 6,004 deaths.
- The World Health Organization reports 206 countries, areas, or territories with coronavirus outbreaks.
- Two more outbreaks in long-term care facilities in El Pasco County. There have now been five outbreaks in non-hospital care in Colorado Springs.
- The age group with the most COVID-19 cases in the state is 50-59 years at 18.24%, followed by 30-39 years at 15.83%. The age group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1.05%.
- The county with the most cases is Denver at 643, followed by Arapahoe at 441 and Jefferson at 385. El Paso County is fourth at 340.
- 1,007,977 cases worldwide and 52,771 deaths. 240,120 cases in the U.S. and 5,794 deaths.
- Colorado Case Summary. Note: This summary only includes data through 4/1 and does not reflect cases since then.
- 3,728 cases
- 710 hospitalized
- 51 counties
- 19,788 people tested
- 97 deaths
- 21 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- 90% of Americans now under stay-at-home orders.
- Coping with coronavirus around Colorado | 'Never have I ever seen anything like this.' More here.
- El Paso County GOP condemned after asking if COVID-19 is a hoax. Full story here.
- Fort Carson soldiers turned a Seattle football stadium into a 250-bed hospital to help coronavirus patients Thursday as Washington patient numbers reach over 6,000. Read full story here.
- The Paycheck Protection Program, which allocates $349 billion in forgivable loans to help small businesses, independent contractors, and nonprofits meet payroll and rent needs, allows for businesses to begin applying for the loans on Friday, which will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Application here.
- El Paso County sheriff's deputy with coronavirus dies. Full story here.
- New studies find that Malaria drug may speed up COVID-19 recovery. These are early findings and not yet confirmed.
- Worldwide cases 998,000-plus and 51,300-plus deaths. Cases in the U.S. 234,462 and 5,607 deaths.
- Relief checks will now be mailed or deposited April 13 at the earliest instead of April 6 and may take up to 20 weeks according to new estimates from the Trump administration provided to House Democrats and outlined in a memo circulated this week by Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee.
- Experts tell White House coronavirus can spread through talking and even breathing.
- Worldwide cases near 1 million and 52,000 deaths. There are 226,374 cases in the U.S. and 5,316 deaths.
- Coronavirus cases in Colorado could be four to 10 times the figure being reported daily by the state, due to the lack of testing availability, the state's incident commander for the virus said Thursday.
If such is the case, as many as 33,420 Coloradans may have the virus, based on the latest diagnosis number released by the state: 3,342 as of Wednesday evening. Read more here.
- More from article referenced above: When asked if the state's goals of setting up thousands of hospital beds and acquiring thousands of ventilators by mid month in preparation for a potential surge that could occur between now and July was realistic, Mike Willis, the director of the state emergency operations center, acknowledged it's a "tall order."
"We're very concerned," he said. "It's a heavy lift, and a lot of things have to come together very, very rapidly."
Most temporary surge sites are in the contract/leasing phase, and construction has not begun on any sites, he added.
- The State of Colorado announced an April 30 extension COVID-19 special enrollment period for individual health insurance. The original emergency regulation for uninsured Coloradans was set to end Friday. This continued effort comes from the Colorado Department of Insurance and Connect for Health Colorado.
“We want to do everything we can to ensure Coloradans have the resources they need during this difficult time,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the release. “As this pandemic continues, we know that having health insurance will be critical, which is why we are extending this enrollment period. Everyday my administration is evaluating what steps we can take to minimize the health impact and economic impact of this crisis.”
- An El Paso County sheriff's deputy has died after showing symptoms of the coronavirus and self-isolating. Read more here.
- In an effort to help protect medical professionals on the front lines in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis recently sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence requesting ventilators, masks, gowns and other medical equipment. Read more here.
- First-time claims for unemployment insurance benefits in Colorado more than tripled last week to 60,784 as a wave of job losses due the coronavirus pandemic swept across the state, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday. Read more here.
- The global shortage of gloves and masks needed to keep medical professionals protected from the coronavirus is hitting home health care workers hard and has forced some employees to go without proper equipment or entirely unprotected, industry representatives and employees in Colorado say. Read more here.
- The El Paso County Republican Party asked in a social media post Wednesday whether its followers believe the coronavirus is a hoax meant to manipulate the public — a suggestion that drew swift and widespread condemnation from other Republicans. Read more here.
- For the second time in a week, plans to transition the City Auditorium into an isolation shelter to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from ravaging the city’s homeless population hit an eleventh-hour roadblock. The effort was put on hold late Wednesday “due to unforeseen insurance and staffing complications." Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis put it in stark terms: The state's hospitals can't currently "treat everybody who might get sick and has the potential to get better." Full story here.
- Visiting mountain towns while the coronavirus sweeps the country is "just dumb," Polis said at a news conference.
- The number of layoffs across Colorado due to the coronavirus pandemic has ballooned to nearly 5,000 from 37 employers, according to notices filed in the past two weeks with the state. The numbers are from hotels, restaurants, movie theaters and car dealers. Nearly 2,000 of those employees were furloughed from The Broadmoor and the Great Wolf Lodge. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
WEDNESDAY
- World Health Organization "deeply concerned about the rapid escalation and global spread of infection." Near exponential growth in the number of new cases in almost every country. More here.
- 932,605 confirmed cases worldwide, 46,809 deaths. 216,154 confirmed case in the U.S., 5,115 deaths.
- Don't fret about losing power or internet during pandemic, utilities say. Full story here.
- Colorado case summary, from Colorado.gov. Only includes data through Tuesday and does not reflect cases since then.
- 3,342 cases*
- 620 hospitalized
- 50 counties
- 18,645 people tested
- 80 deaths
- 17 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- President Donald Trump still opposes national stay-at-home order despite rapidly growing number of cases.
- The county with the most cases is Denver at 586, followed by Arapahoe at 381, and Jefferson at 356. El Paso has 314.
- A new modelling study conducted in a simulated Singapore setting has estimated that a combined approach of physical distancing interventions, comprising quarantine (for infected individuals and their families), school closure, and workplace distancing, is most effective at reducing the number of SARS-CoV-2 cases compared with other intervention scenarios included in the study.
- 87% of Americans are now under stay-at-home orders.
- The World Health Organization reports 932,605 confirmed cases worldwide and 46,809 deaths. More info here.
- Total U.S. cases: 214,444. Total deaths: 4,794. Jurisdictions reporting cases: 55 (50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).
- CDC reports cases of COVID-19 reported in the US, by source of exposure:
- Travel-related 1,110
- Close contact 3,128
- Under investigation 181,863
- Total cases 186,101
More info here.
- Gov. Polis sends stark warning that Colorado hospitals will be overwhelmed by coronavirus patients without fast upgrades. Full story here.
- U.S. reports 869 new deaths today, the most in one day so far. The death toll has doubled in three days.
- Colorado case summary, from Colorado.gov. Only includes data through Tuesday and does not reflect cases since then.
- 3,342 cases*
- 620 hospitalized
- 50 counties
- 18,645 people tested
- 80 deaths
- 17 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- CDOT, looking to take advantage of fewer people on the roads due to coronavirus, aims to complete complicated road projects and more aggressive plans. The hope is to get a head start on major upgrades like the Central 70 Project and I-25 Gap project near Colorado Springs.
- Colorado Springs Hobby Lobby stores defying of public health orders now closed. More here.
- Costco announced that effective Friday, April 3, only two people per membership card will be allowed to enter and will have special hours for members 60 and older and those "with physical impairments" during 8 - 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays. The pharmacy is will be open at that time.
- Closure of all schools extended through April 30, Gov. Polis says.
- The state needs to increase Tier 1 level beds from 1,800 to 5,000 by April 18. Tier 3 surge beds need to increase from 0 to 2,000 by April 18. Tier 4 beds need to be increased from 0 to 10,000 by May 15. A patient transportation unit needs to be created and implemented by April 10. If these goals are accomplished, the surge should not overwhelm the state's resources, Bookman said.
- Patients will need to be stepped down as soon as possible to free up resources for the sickest patients, Bookman said. Arenas, stadiums may be able to house 2,000 additional beds by April 18 for less severe patients who are healing. Efforts will look similar to what you see in Central Park in New York City right now.
- Models are telling us we'll see a surge that may overwhelm hospitals between April and July. It is estimated we'll need 5,000 additional beds by April 18.
- The Salvation Army in El Paso County, COSILoveYou, Pikes Peak United Way and Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado have created a new food box delivery program for seniors 60 and older without transportation. Read more here.
- Denver International Airport said 90% fewer people moved through TSA security last week compared to the same time a year prior, and that’s consistent with other airports across the country. Read more here.
- Vice President Mike Pence says the White House’s models for the coronavirus outbreak show the country on a trajectory akin to hard-hit Italy. Read more here.
- Wimbledon was canceled on Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time since World War II that the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament won't be played.
It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020
- Data from the state's health department showed that more than 500 Coloradans have been hospitalized with coronavirus, with nearly 3,000 infected. There were also two more reported deaths in El Paso County. Read more here.
- El Paso County is leading the state with 11 reported coronavirus deaths, but county public health officials say that shouldn't be a surprise due to the county's large population and because many elderly players in a bridge tournament were exposed to the virus early on. Read more here.
- The Air Force Academy plans to hold graduation ahead of schedule this year due to worries of the coronavirus in the Pikes Peak region, the academy announced late Tuesday. Read more here.
- A former hardware store in Woodland Park has become the Pikes Peak region’s first “surge site” that will be used for a potential overflow of hospital patients in Teller County. Read more here.
- Colorado Politics has obtained the list of 14 non-hospital health care facilities that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment identified in daily reports as having outbreaks of COVID-19. Read more here.
- A survey of 423 business leaders registered even lower levels of economic confidence than during the 2008 recession, the University of Colorado’s Leeds Business Research Division found in its quarterly report. Read more here.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.