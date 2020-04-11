This roundup from is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
- LlST: What's open, what's closed
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado
The latest around Colorado and the world
Sunday
-The number of reported deaths in Colorado rose from 274 on Saturday to 290 on Sunday. The number of reported Cases rose to 7,303. See more of the latest numbers here.
-Italy had its lowest number of new deaths in three weeks and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the coronavirus, as the U.K. becomes the fourth European country to surpass 10,000 virus-related deaths. More here.
-Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., says the economy in parts of the country could be allowed to reopen as early as next month. Read more here.
-Do the animals miss people at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo? The zoo’s longest closure ever has offered insights into what many keepers have long suspected. Read more here.
-Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in El Paso County on Sunday, bringing the total here to 37, the 4th highest in the state. Read more here.
-More than 3,300 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks, according to the latest count by The Associated Press. Read more here.