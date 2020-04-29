This blog for Wednesday, April 29 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
WEDNESDAY
- A group of Colorado Springs friends are giving away 10 meals or more meals a day between 2 and 3 p.m. at Hunan Springs, 24 E. Kiowa St. The meals will be given to those in need who request them. More information here.
- Two hundred thirty-eight inmates at Sterling Correctional Facility have tested positive for coronavirus, the Colorado Department of Corrections announced Tuesday. An additional sixteen tests are inconclusive and two are pending. The prison has four coronavirus-positive inmates in the hospital, according to a press release from the department. It had eight inmates test positive prior to the recent batch testing completed by the state health department.
One inmate at Buena Vista Correctional Facility tested positive but recovered, the release added.
The corrections department is working with the state health department to determine what further testing would be appropriate. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
TUESDAY
- El Paso County granted $125 million in coronavirus relief; state death toll rises to 736. Read more here.
- The amount of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is 1,011,877. There are 58,351 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Colorado officials: State has spent $70M on coronavirus response. Read more here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on April 28):
- 14,316 cases, including 884 in El Paso County
- 2,571 hospitalizations
- 56 counties
- 67,094 people tested
- 736 deaths, including 69 in El Paso County
- 149 outbreaks
- Denver City Council delays $38.6M in FEMA reimbursement for COVID-19 spending. Read more here.
- Petition clause might delay new Colorado laws for months. Full story here.
- State health department distances itself from advice given to RTD by official. Read more here.
- How coronavirus surprised and got the upper hand on El Paso County: A stealth attack. Full story here.
- El Paso County granted $125 million in relief, residents lobby commissioners to reopen. Read more here.
- The amount of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is 1,008,066. There are 57,812 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Colorado schools, universities could see major budget cuts due to severe budget cuts spurred by coronavirus. Read the full story here.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 2,682 followed by Arapahoe with 2,252. El Paso County has 879 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- Colorado has spent approximately $70 million on its coronavirus response, state officials said Tuesday during their weekly phone-in press availability. Officials also disclosed that Colorado is processing 2,000-3,000 coronavirus tests per day, with a goal of 10,000 tests per day. Read more here.
- Hair salons can reopen on May 1 if they follow certain guidelines. Both personal service providers and clients must wear masks.
- As of Monday, Colorado had 13,441 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, with 680 deaths.
- Colorado schools and universities could see dramatic budget cuts, as the severe measures taken to combat the spread of coronavirus have caused state revenue to plummet. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis has ordered Colorado National Guard soldiers based at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora to assist in testing residents of Weld County who are symptomatic of coronavirus, according to a Tuesday press release from the Colorado National Guard.
Members of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package will test up to 300 residents a day at via a testing site at Island Grove Park in Greeley, according to the release.
Residents can walk up to the site or drive through. No appointment or doctor's note is necessary, and the test is free.
-Colorado has received $10.3M from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide additional funding for epidemiological work and lab testing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or the CARES Act, which provides assistance to state, large city health departments, and tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 disaster. It is part of the CDC’s existing Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases cooperative agreement.
- Colorado is slowly reopening businesses, but Gov. Jared Polis is targeting May 15 as the possible date for the return to dine-in service at restaurants. What can we as customers expect to see once sit-down service resumes? Read more here.
- An examination of the COVID-19 pandemic’s early days in the Colorado Springs area reveals that local public health leaders had little idea of the virus’ silent and deadly presence for at least four weeks before the community spread became clear, records and interviews show. Read more here.
- Many Colorado Springs businesses missed out on the first round of coronavirus loans from the U.S. Small Businesses Administration, but they and others now have another chance at the funding. The federal agency began taking applications Monday for another $320 billion in loans. The funds are expected to be exhausted quickly; the program used its initial $349 billion to make 1.7 million loans, including 41,635 in Colorado totaling $7.39 billion, in about two weeks. Read more here.
- Colorado will join California, Nevada, Washington and Oregon in a pact among Western state governors who will work together to fight coronavirus with decisions based on science, not politics. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees are offering a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee to all medical professionals at several Dunkin’ restaurants throughout the month of April. Stores participating include:
- 806 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
- 6660 Delmonico Dr, Ste B, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
- 201 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
- 3230 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
- 5915 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
- 1609 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
- 6650 Mesa Ridge Pkwy, Fountain, CO 80817
- 3991 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo, CO 81008
- The Archdiocese of Denver has extended the suspension of public Masses through at least May 8, from the previous suspension end date of April 30. The next phase of reopening will include attendance restrictions, social distancing, temporary liturgical changes, and other precautionary health measures.
- The Secretary of State’s remote notarization emergency rules have been extended and will remain in effect until May 30. These rules enable Coloradans to have access to notary services without in-person contact.
- The United Health Foundation has donated $500,000 to the Colorado Community Health Network (CCHN) to address the behavioral health needs of Colorado residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will support behavioral health clinician staffing, outreach to vulnerable patients and expanded access to telehealth platforms to ensure the continuity of behavioral health care through CCHN’s member Community Health Centers.
