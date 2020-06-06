This blog for Saturday, June 6 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
SATURDAY
- There are now 1,917,080 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 109,702 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 6):
-27,848 cases, including 1,817 in El Paso County
-4,480 hospitalized
-210,485 people tested
-1,527 deaths among all cases, including 96 in El Paso County
-1,274 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- Researchers in Italy have identified the genetic molecular basis of susceptibility to Covid-19 infection, and the possibility of contracting a more severe form of the disease, which has implications for treatment and drug development, according to ScienceDaily.com.
The research will be presented to the 53rd annual conference of the European Society of Human Genetics, held online today.
The Italian researchers have first insight into the role of genetic susceptibility influencing the severity of the response to a COVID19 infection. It needs to be expanded to encompass much larger populations, but it is impressive to see the speed at which research on this virus has proceeded in just a few months' time."
- No mask, no service: Polis order gives business owners right of refusal. More info here.
- There are now 6,804,044 coronavirus cases in the world and 362,678 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Colorado school districts receive $44 million through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund for online learning. Read all about it.
- UCHealth tested more than 12,400 people, 466 of which tested positive, for coronavirus antibodies since the health system started offering screening in Colorado. More here.
- After being closed for three months, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will begin a phased reopening Saturday. Full story here.
- Colorado Springs churches, gyms, pools and more: Here's what's opening this month— with restrictions. More here.
- There are now 1,909,077 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 109,497 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
FRIDAY
- There are now 1,894,753 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 109,043 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- There are now 1,893,934 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 108,996 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 5):
-27,615 cases, including 1,802 in El Paso County
-4,472 hospitalized
-205,761 people tested
-1,524 deaths among all cases, including 97 in El Paso County
-1,274 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- No mask, no service: Polis order gives business owners right of refusal. Read all about it.
- There are now 1,886,555 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 108,768 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Colorado school districts receive $44 million through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund for online learning. Full story here.
- Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order to allow restaurants to remove bureaucratic barriers toward serving alcoholic beverages in temporary outdoor dining spaces.
“We know this is a difficult time for so many Coloradans, especially those in our restaurant and service industry. That’s why we want to cut as much red tape as we can to ensure that restaurants can get creative in serving customers for outdoor dining in as safe and easy a manner as possible,” he said in a statement. “I’m proud of the entrepreneurial spirit of Coloradans and know many business owners have had to find new, innovative ways to serve their customers these past few months. It remains critical that Coloradans continue wearing masks when they leave the house and washing their hands as much as possible. While we are able to slowly take these steps toward some semblance of normalcy, we are far from how things used to be and we must continue taking the necessary steps to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe.”
According to a news release, the order allows restaurants to obtain temporary approval from state and local licensing authorities to modify their licensed premises to include outdoor dining areas within 1,000 feet of the restaurant, and also allows for the consumption of alcoholic beverages on a public right of way that has been authorized by ordinance, resolution, or rule adopted by a municipality, city and county, or county.
- The state health department issued new guidelines for personal and outdoor recreation sites Thursday. This includes gyms, parks, pools rafting and fishing. Read more here.
- Dining outside on patios, sidewalks, balconies and even parking lots could become more common this summer as Colorado Springs restaurants seek enough space to safely seat more customers and abide by coronavirus social distancing rules. Read more here.
- First Friday is once again upon us, and for June’s event, two downtown galleries will be open for your viewing pleasure. Read more here.
THURSDAY
- There are now 1,872,557 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 108,211 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The age group with the most amount of COVID-19 cases in Colo. is 30-39 years at 17.38% followed by 40-49 years at 17.23%. The age group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 2.29%.
- All 137 Colorado Springs playgrounds will reopen Friday with limitations. Read more here.
- The county with the most coronavirus deaths is Denver at 336 followed by Arapahoe at 325. El Paso County has 96 COVID-19 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- There are now 6,595,691 coronavirus cases in the world and 389,620 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 5,977 followed by Arapahoe at 4,553. El Paso County has 1,788 COVID-19 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- Polis gives executive order: the right for businesses to refuse service if patron does not wear a mask, which follows the lead of several other states. Read more here.
- UCCS to start in-person classes Aug. 24 with some instruction to remain remote. More here.
- CHSAA’s 'Resocialization' task force, whose purpose is to design a plan for resuming sports, faces criticism from parents. Read all about it.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 4):
-27,360 cases, including 1,788 in El Paso County
-4,460 hospitalized
-200,912 people tested
-1,512 deaths among all cases, including 96 in El Paso County
-1,255 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- The age group with the most amount of COVID-19 cases in Colo. is 30-39 years at 17.38% followed by 40-49 years at 17.25%. The age group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 2.28%.
- There are now 1,867,595 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 107,915 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus deaths is Denver at 334 followed by Arapahoe at 320. El Paso County has 96 COVID-19 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- Updates on what Gov. Jared Polis said at coronavirus briefing here.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 5,917 followed by Arapahoe at 4,496. El Paso County has 1,778 COVID-19 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 2:05 p.m. Thursday. The press conference will be livestreamed on the governor's Facebook page.
- The El Pomar Foundation has distributed $1 million worth of grants to 175 nonprofit organizations as part of the foundation's Colorado Assistance Fund, which was established March 9, according to a press release from the El Pomar Foundation. More than $900,000 of that grant money was distributed for food banks, rent/utility assistance and medical supplies.
- Hundreds of fishermen, farmers and food producers have shifted to a direct-to-consumer model amid the virus outbreak. The pandemic has stressed and sometimes disrupted supply chains, shuttered restaurants and changed the way consumers buy food, leaving some producers scrambling for a new way to reach their customers. Read more here.
- On Saturday, 134,064 new cases were reported worldwide — the most in a single day to this point, according to the New York Times. The number of countries with rising case numbers is double that of countries in decline. "The increase has been driven by emerging hot spots in Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East," the Times reports.
- No additional cases of the new coronavirus have been reported stemming from the crowded pool parties at Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks over the Memorial Day weekend, the state's top health official said. More here.
- The USDA Farm Service Agency has approved more than $545 million in Coronavirus Food Assistance Program relief funds for farmers, ranchers and producers, the USDA said in a press release Thursday. Since beginning the application process May 26, the USDA has received more than 86,000 applications.
- The City of Colorado Springs is offering options for restaurants open for dine-in service to expand their outdoor seating areas, to allow for more customers while still adhering to social-distancing guidelines, the city said in a press release Thursday.
According to the release, the Colorado Springs Planning and Community Development Department is accepting applications for private parking lots, sidewalks, cafe patio extensions and balcony seating.
- The British government is hosting a vaccine summit Thursday, hoping to raise billions of dollars to immunize children in developing countries and to discuss how any potential vaccine against the new coronavirus might be distributed globally — and fairly. Read more here.
- After 78 days of historic quiet, cards will be cut, dice will roll and jackpots can jingle again Thursday at casinos in Las Vegas and throughout Nevada. Read more here.
- The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year, has tested nearly 10 million people in an unprecedented 19-day campaign to check an entire city.
It identified just 300 positive cases, all of whom had no symptoms. The city found no infections among 1,174 close contacts of the people who tested positive, suggesting they were not spreading the virus easily to others.
Full story here.
- Can I get COVID-19 through my eyes or ears? It's possible through the eyes, but not likely through the ears. As with the nose and mouth, doctors say the eyes may be a route of infection if someone with the virus coughs or sneezes nearby. Infection is also possible when rubbing your eyes with hands that have been exposed to the virus. Read more here.
- Chinese regulators said Thursday more foreign airlines will be allowed to fly to China as anti-coronavirus controls ease, but it was unclear whether the change will defuse a fresh conflict with the Trump administration over air travel. Read more here.
- Five employees tested positive at a Pueblo food facility, making it the third outbreak in the county. Read more here.
- There are now more than 6.5 million cases of coronavirus worldwide, with more than 386,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
WEDNESDAY
- There are now 1,851,530 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 107,292 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus deaths is Denver at 334 followed by Arapahoe at 320. El Paso County has 96 COVID-19 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- There are now 6,429,453 coronavirus cases in the world and 385,873 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- There are now 1,851,344 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 107,289 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- New statewide restaurant group working on survey for Colorado pandemic recovery needs. Full story here.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 5,917 followed by Arapahoe at 4,496. El Paso County has 1,778 COVID-19 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- There are now 1,849,560 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 107,093 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Mountain Metro Transit is suspending two less-busy bus routes on Monday in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus by ensuring riders aren't crowded together. Full story here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 3):
-27,060 cases, including 1,778 in El Paso County
-4,443 hospitalized
-194,697 people tested
-1,494 deaths among all cases, including 96 in El Paso County
-1,228 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- Researchers at the Microbiology Research Facility at the University of Minnesota have worked with coronavirus samples in trials to see whether malaria treatment hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of COVID-19 on March 19, 2020.
They concluded that hydroxychloroquine was no better than a placebo at preventing symptoms of COVID-19 among people exposed to the virus, according to research from the University of Minnesota Medical School.
Read the full story here.
- Because of protests over the death of George Floyd, many COVID-19 testing sites have suspended operations because of violence and unrest in recent days, according to MSNBC. As social distancing has taken a backseat, people seem to be forgetting the efficacy of social distancing.
- COVID-19 outbreak reported at southern Colorado food facility. Full story here.
- There are now 1,841,629 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 106,696 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus deaths is Denver at 332 followed by Arapahoe at 309. El Paso County has 95 COVID-19 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- Marian House Soup Kitchen to resume hot food, congregant dining. Read more here.
- Independence Pass reopens, Trail Ridge Road reopening date announced. Read more here.
- The Washington Post reports that coronavirus is three times more likely to kill someone in a black community than it is a white community.
In the first months of the pandemic, health officials were focusing on risk factors such as travel, age and chronic health conditions — not race. Initial testing sites first opened in those communities, which happened to be in whiter, more affluent areas.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 5,854 followed by Arapahoe at 4,453. El Paso County has 1,761 COVID-19 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- The Gazette has compiled a list of what is currently allowed and what's still prohibited by Colorado public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Church services in Colorado, use of playgrounds, pools, gyms may soon return. Full story here.
- There were more than 6.4 million cases of coronavirus worldwide as of Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. There have been more than 380,000 deaths, nearly a third of those occurring in the U.S.
