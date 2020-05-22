This blog for Friday, May 22 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
FRIDAY
- Business closures ordered to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic sent Colorado's unemployment rate to a record 11.3% in April, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday. Read more here.
- Colorado's COVID-19 deaths rose to 1,062 Thursday afternoon, up 61 from a day earlier, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis expects restaurants can reopen across Colorado next week under COVID-19 guidelines. Read more here.
- An employee of a Walmart located at 707 S. 8th St. tested positive for COVID-19, El Paso County Public Health officials said Thursday. Read more here,
- There are now 1,573,742 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 94,566 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
THURSDAY
- Where to get tested for coronavirus in Colorado Springs area. Read more here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 21):
- 23,191 cases, including 1,428 in El Paso County
- 4,037 hospitalized
- 256 outbreaks
- 1,310 deaths among COVID-19 cases, including 88 in El Paso County
- 1,062 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- Bennet bill: small businesses will have flexibility, using coronavirus aid, to create new loan program under bipartisan legislation. More here.
- Fremont County churches, restaurants and gyms are allowed to reopen immediately, with restrictions, after the state approved a variance to public health orders Thursday. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Colorado Springs Sports Corporation announced a plan Thursday to bring 4th of July fireworks to residents throughout the community. The "4th of July Symphony on Your Porch" will entail fireworks displays at nine locations and residents tuning their radios to Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, 92.9 PEAK FM or AM 740 KVOR. Read more here.
- Colorado Department of Transportation is anticipating lower than normal traffic numbers this Memorial Day weekend due, in part, to Safer at Home directives in many areas of the state. The Interstate 70 Corridor west of Denver also is expected to see less traffic over the four-day weekend. In 2019, 159,201 vehicles traveled through the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels for the holiday.
Although traffic is expected to be lighter than usual this weekend, all CDOT construction and maintenance projects will be suspended by noon Friday and not resume their regular schedule until Tuesday, May 26. The only exception is for emergency operations.
- First-time unemployment insurance filed in Colorado continued a gradual decline for a fifth consecutive week in the seven days ended May 16, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday. Read more here.
- After selling out its upcoming drive-in movie screening of "Back to the Future" in 3 minutes, the Rocky Mountain Vibes announced that they will likely have more such events. Read more here.
- A public opening of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs has been delayed as expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the venue's board of directors is targeting a summer debut — though even that date remains uncertain. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs Safeway is among 10 grocers statewide with confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks. Full story here.
- Health officials and scientists say herd immunity will not work on coronavirus. Read more here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.