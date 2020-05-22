The Goodwill Store at 4158 Austin Bluffs Parkway has been temporarily closed after three employees tested positive for COVID-19. A crew equipped with electrostatic sprayers was disinfecting the store with a hydrogen peroxide cleaner on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. There is not yet a reopening date for that location. But all of the other Goodwill Stores in area are reopened except the Austin Bluffs store and the W. Colorado Ave. store.