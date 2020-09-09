Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on September 8):
-59,674 cases, including 6,281 in El Paso County
-753,209 people tested
-1,973 deaths among cases, including 157 in El Paso County
-1,868 deaths due to COVID-19
-7,161 hospitalized
-634 outbreaks
- In the early days of the pandemic, doctors noticed something about the people severely ill from COVID-19: Many were obese. Read more here.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday formalized an agreement with the Denver Broncos that will allow 5,700 fans, in groups of 175, to be in the stands when the Broncos play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady on September 27. Read more here.
- Two staff members are in isolation and 11 other students and staff members in quarantine because of a COVID-19 outbreak at a Fountain branch of an online public high school program. Read more here.
- Students across the U.S. ran into computer glitches as they began the school year with online instruction at home because of the coronavirus threat, adding to the list of problems that have thrust many a harried parent into the role of teacher’s aide and tech support person. Read more here.
- CHSAA is open to reconsidering its decision on prep football and other fall sports. Protests are planned throughout Colorado to urge lawmakers and health officials to reconsider the current sports calendar as other state associations, school districts and conferences resume fall sports, namely football, through the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- One of those protests happened Tuesday, as rain, sleet and a 28-degree wind-chill factor didn’t stop a group of southern Colorado athletes from standing outside the Pueblo County Courthouse with signs in hand. Read more here.
- One Colorado Springs school, one fast-food restaurant are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks. Another local school alerts staff, parents of a third-grader diagnosed with the virus.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has extended executive orders continuing the Protect Our Neighbors phase of COVID-19 restrictions, as well as suspending certain requrements related to the juvenile justice system and notarizations.
- Academy District 20, Colorado Springs' largest school district, will phase in hybrid learning for sixth- through 12th-grade students starting Sept. 14. Read more here.
- The El Paso County Board of Health approved by an 8-1 vote the $2.4 million purchase of a new facility intended to assist with COVID-19 response and recovery. Read more here.
- The family that runs the Bandimere Speedway filed a lawsuit against the state and Gov. Jared Polis on the same day Jefferson County Public Health announced it was suing the race track near Morrison for violating public health orders. Bandimere’s lawsuit challenges the COVID-19 public health orders issued by Polis. Read more here.