Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on September 7):
-59,274 cases, including 6,215 in El Paso County
-744,443 people tested
-1,972 deaths among cases, including 155 in El Paso County
-1,866 deaths due to COVID-19
-7,138 hospitalized
-631 outbreaks
- One Colorado Springs school, one fast-food restaurant are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks. Another local school alerts staff, parents of a third-grader diagnosed with the virus.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has extended executive orders continuing the Protect Our Neighbors phase of COVID-19 restrictions, as well as suspending certain requrements related to the juvenile justice system and notarizations.
- India's increasing coronavirus caseload made the Asian giant the world's second-worst-hit country behind the United States on Monday, as its efforts to head off economic disaster from the pandemic gain urgency. Read more here.
- Academy District 20, Colorado Springs' largest school district, will phase in hybrid learning for sixth- through 12th-grade students starting Sept. 14. Read more here.
- The El Paso County Board of Health approved by an 8-1 vote the $2.4 million purchase of a new facility intended to assist with COVID-19 response and recovery. Read more here.
The family that runs the Bandimere Speedway filed a lawsuit against the state and Gov. Jared Polis on the same day Jefferson County Public Health announced it was suing the race track near Morrison for violating public health orders. Bandimere’s lawsuit challenges the COVID-19 public health orders issued by Polis. Read more here.
- State health officials mistakenly reported a COVID-19 outbreak at a Monument school, setting off parents. Read more here.
- After Colorado experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases after the July Fourth weekend, the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment has issued guidelines before the Labor Day holiday to prevent a similar health threat. Read more here.
- New Colorado coronavirus outbreaks include Top Golf, schools, and a fire station. Read more here.
- First-time unemployment insurance claims filed last week in Colorado fell to the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered orders closing many businesses. Read more here.
- Two staff members are in isolation and 20 staff and students are in precautionary quarantine at an all-grades school, the region's largest district announced Wednesday. Read more here.
- The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1. Read more here.
- Mental health therapists’ caseloads are bulging. Waiting lists for appointments are growing. And anxiety and depression are rising among Americans amid the coronavirus crisis, research suggests. Read more here.
- Thousands of people gathered at Bandimere Speedway for a “Stop the COVID Chaos” rally Tuesday evening in Jefferson County. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis dismissed rumors that the state’s number of COVID-19 deaths is far fewer than reported, at a Tuesday afternoon news conference at Pueblo Community College. Read more here.