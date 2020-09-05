El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan speaks to the Board of County Commissioners on August 11, 2020, with Dr. Charles Benight, director of the National Institute for Human Resilience at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, in the background. Wheelan and Benight presented to the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners on the Greater Resilience Intervention Teams program earlier this month, alongside speakers Mary Ellen Benson and Lori Jarvis-Steinwert (not pictured), who represented program partners AspenPointe and the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Colorado Springs, respectively. (Screenshot courtesy of El Paso County.)