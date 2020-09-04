Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- There are now 6,151,253 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 186,806 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on September 3):
-58,287 cases, including 6,098 in El Paso County
-725,095 people tested
-1,955 deaths among cases, including 154 in El Paso County
-1,861 deaths due to COVID-19
-7,104 hospitalized
-625 outbreaks
- State health officials mistakenly reported a COVID-19 outbreak at a Monument school, setting off parents. Read more here.
- After Colorado experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases after the July Fourth weekend, the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment has issued guidelines before the Labor Day holiday to prevent a similar health threat. Read more here.
- New Colorado coronavirus outbreaks include Top Golf, schools, and a fire station. Read more here.
- First-time unemployment insurance claims filed last week in Colorado fell to the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered orders closing many businesses. Read more here.
- Two staff members are in isolation and 20 staff and students are in precautionary quarantine at an all-grades school, the region's largest district announced Wednesday. Read more here.
- The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1. Read more here.
- Mental health therapists’ caseloads are bulging. Waiting lists for appointments are growing. And anxiety and depression are rising among Americans amid the coronavirus crisis, research suggests. Read more here.
- Thousands of people gathered at Bandimere Speedway for a “Stop the COVID Chaos” rally Tuesday evening in Jefferson County. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis dismissed rumors that the state’s number of COVID-19 deaths is far fewer than reported, at a Tuesday afternoon news conference at Pueblo Community College. Read more here.
- Three University of Colorado at Colorado Springs students living off-campus and two employees have COVID-19. Read more here.
- Third virus vaccine reaches major hurdle: final US testing. More here.
- Extension of free weekday meals for students lauded by Colorado Springs-area schools. Full story here.