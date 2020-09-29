092620-news-red-rocks-dg 07.jpg
Allyssa Ross, left, from Colorado Springs, gets excited before Tiësto performs a live set with friends Tiffany Miao and Amy Howe, right, during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush The Gazette

Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.

The latest numbers from the state (updated Sept. 29):

70,025 cases, including 6,925 in El Paso County

•7,558 hospitalized

•902,242 people tested

•2,046 deaths among all cases, including 173 in El Paso County

•1,952 deaths due to COVID-19

- After preying heavily on the elderly in the spring, the coronavirus is increasingly infecting American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears fueled by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities. Read more here.

- A COVID-era concert at Red Rocks shows an eerily different world of live music. Read more here.

- A federal judge has denied Andrew Wommack Ministries' request for an injunction to override the 175-person limit on religious gatherings. Read more here.

- Colorado’s crisis counseling network of mental health paraprofessionals and professionals added three service providers on Monday and announced that free services would continue through June. Read more here.

- The Tennessee Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. Read more here.

- The Johnstown psychiatric hospital was closed, in part, over lack of COVID-19 precautions and history of patient abuse. All patients have been relocated and families have been notified, the announcement said. Read more

- UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy has issued an executive directive requiring faculty, staff, students, volunteers and visitors to wear face coverings indoors on campus and on shuttles. The face-covering requirement at UCCS will last “for the duration of the crisis,” as defined by public health agencies, Reddy said. Read more here. 

-Boulder County Public Health pulled back on its order prohibiting gatherings of 18- to 22-year-olds Monday, citing safety concerns from University of Colorado students. Here's the latest on that. 

- Colorado Springs ranked no. 1 in a recent survey that studied 100 of the best fall vacation destinations and COVID-19 safety measures nationwide. Read more here.

- The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in southern Colorado will reopen the visitor center, the park's store, bathrooms, and indoor exhibits Thursday. Read more here.

- Colorado Springs Airport is bringing back its shuttle service for long-term parking areas beginning Thursday, officials said in a Monday news release. The service had been suspended because of COVID-19 concerns. More details here.

- Drug overdose deaths in Colorado began to climb in March, with the full onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and continued to surge through the spring...Read more here.

