Allyssa Ross, left, from Colorado Springs, gets excited before Tiësto performs a live set with friends Tiffany Miao and Amy Howe, right, during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)