Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- There are now 6,115,184 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 185,752 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on September 2):
-58,019 cases, including 6,070 in El Paso County
-719,148 people tested
-1,952 deaths among cases, including 153 in El Paso County
-1,853 deaths due to COVID-19
-7,090 hospitalized
-624 outbreaks
- Two staff members are in isolation and 20 staff and students are in precautionary quarantine at an all-grades school, the region's largest district announced Wednesday. Read more here.
- The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1. Read more here.
- Mental health therapists’ caseloads are bulging. Waiting lists for appointments are growing. And anxiety and depression are rising among Americans amid the coronavirus crisis, research suggests. Read more here.
- Thousands of people gathered at Bandimere Speedway for a “Stop the COVID Chaos” rally Tuesday evening in Jefferson County. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis dismissed rumors that the state’s number of COVID-19 deaths is far fewer than reported, at a Tuesday afternoon news conference at Pueblo Community College. Read more here.
- Three University of Colorado at Colorado Springs students living off-campus and two employees have COVID-19. Read more here.
- Third virus vaccine reaches major hurdle: final US testing. More here.
- Extension of free weekday meals for students lauded by Colorado Springs-area schools. Full story here.
- Two Colorado Springs elementary schools quarantined classrooms and workers Monday after COVID-19 outbreaks. Read more here.
- Hundreds of Colorado College freshmen and other students living in main dorms on campus are now in quarantine, due to positive COVID-19 cases. Read more here.
- The Labor Day Lift Off is one of the few balloon events still planned worldwide with 2020 modifications. The community will be able to see balloons filling the city skyline, launching from 10 to 12 locations around town including neighborhood parks and school grounds. Read more here.
- An outbreak of the coronavirus has been reported at The Broadmoor hotel after several employees tested positive for the virus, an El Paso County spokeswoman said Sunday. Read more here.