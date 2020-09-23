Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest numbers from the state (updated Sept. 22):
•66,053 cases, including 6,712 in El Paso County
•7,416 hospitalized
•840,452 people tested
•2,025 deaths among all cases, including 169 in El Paso County
•1,926 deaths due to COVID-19
- Colorado is experiencing a "significant outbreak" of the virus among 18- to 25-year-olds, "the bulk of whom attend Boulder," Gov. Jared Polis said during a news conference, referring to the nearly 860 on-campus diagnoses at the University of Colorado at Boulder since school began in late August.Read more here.
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended skipping some traditional holiday elements this year, including Halloween trick-or-treating, to lower the risk of contracting COVID-19. Read more here.
- The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 200,000 Tuesday, by far the highest in the world, hitting the once-unimaginable threshold six weeks before an election that is certain to be a referendum in part on President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis. Read more here.
- State employees who make more than $50,000 a year will be required to take mandatory furlough days, unless exempt, in order to address Colorado's budget shortfall, officials said Tuesday. Read more here.
- Colorado is preparing to launch a contact tracing app to aid the state in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- In Colorado and beyond, it will be a season remembered for a brutal, unprecedented confluence: The COVID-19 pandemic raged on as a dual crises of race and natural disaster rose to meet it. Read more here.
- The University of Colorado Boulder will shift to remote instruction for at least two weeks Wednesday in a bid to combat a surge of COVID-19 cases on campus, the school's chancellor announced Monday, as at least five schools in the Pikes Peak region grapple with the virus as well. In Colorado Springs, Douglass Valley Elementary School in Academy District 20, the area's largest school district, was temporarily closed Monday after a student tested positive for coronavirus, a district official said in a news release. Read more here.
- The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has awarded $3.1 million to Colorado State University to produce strains of the novel coronavirus for use in a vaccine. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs agencies that find temporary homes for children who have been removed from their families because of abuse or neglect see a light amid the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past six months, there’s been a noticeable increase in inquiries about becoming foster parents, officials say. The pandemic is thought to be a large contributing factor. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday extended the "Safer at Home" executive order in Colorado, which dictates social distancing and limits the size of social gatherings as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. He also gave a little more leeway on "last call" orders to counties that have been granted Protect Our Neighbor or Level 1 status, based on the state's new dial dashboard. Read more here.
- September is a month full of six-month coronavirus anniversaries in Colorado, from the first reported cases March 5, to the temporary shuttering of bars, restaurants, theaters, gyms, and casinos March 16, to the closure of schools for the year March 23, to the stay-at-home order March 26. Here's what officials have to say about the last six months, and how Colorado has fared.
- The Air Force Academy is attacking the coronavirus with a new weapon: mathematics. Read more about their Pandemic Math Team, and how it's working to fight the spread of the virus on campus here.