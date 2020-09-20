Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest numbers from the state (updated Sept. 19):
•64,356 cases, including 6,642 in El Paso County
•7,357 hospitalized
•821,128 people tested
•2,013 deaths among all cases, including 167 in El Paso County
•1,913 deaths due to COVID-19
- Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday extended the "Safer at Home" executive order in Colorado, which dictates social distancing and limits the size of social gatherings as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. He also gave a little more leeway on "last call" orders to counties that have been granted Protect Our Neighbor or Level 1 status, based on the state's new dial dashboard. Read more here.
- September is a month full of six-month coronavirus anniversaries in Colorado, from the first reported cases March 5, to the temporary shuttering of bars, restaurants, theaters, gyms, and casinos March 16, to the closure of schools for the year March 23, to the stay-at-home order March 26. Here's what officials have to say about the last six months, and how Colorado has fared.
- The Air Force Academy is attacking the coronavirus with a new weapon: mathematics. Read more about their Pandemic Math Team, and how it's working to fight the spread of the virus on campus here.
- Bryan McGinnis, director of the University of Colorado's football operations, was cited Friday for violating coronavirus-related public health orders after a team practice mountain hike involving 108 people, many of them not wearing masks or social distancing, the City of Boulder said. Full story here.
- The University of Colorado said that students living in Darley North Hall on the Boulder campus will have to move to other residence halls because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Read more here.
- UCHealth Park, the home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes minor league baseball team on Colorado Springs' northeast side, will host a tailgate and watch party for the Air Force Academy vs. Navy football game Oct. 3. Read more here.
- Colorado State University Pueblo's women's soccer team entered quarantine Thursday after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
- El Paso County restaurants, indoor venues and gyms can now allow larger indoor gatherings, under new state coronavirus rules this week. Read more here.
- Mayor John Suthers said the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home order set up Colorado Springs for a potential economic collapse, but the community has proved resilient and its recovery is among the best in country. Read more here.
- The Colorado High School Activities Association released more details regarding the new season structure for high school football, opening the door for two football champions per classification. Read more here.
- Air Force is sticking to its policy of strict silence even as a national report suggests it might go against the grain if the Mountain West resurrects a fall football season. Read more here.
- Riders are returning to Mountain Metro Transit and regional Bustang buses, but the agencies are far from fully recovered from the drop-off in ridership and revenues because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Thousands of students at the University of Colorado-Boulder are under a 14-day quarantine because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the past several weeks. Read more here.
- The Trump administration health official embroiled in a furor over political meddling with the coronavirus response is taking a leave of absence, the government said Wednesday. Read more here.
- A drug company says that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug give hints that it may help keep mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients from needing to be hospitalized, a goal no current coronavirus medicine has been able to meet. Read more here.
- Contradicting the government’s health experts, President Donald Trump predicted Wednesday that a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus could be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after, undermining the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and calling him “confused” in projecting a longer time frame. Read more here.
- The state provided public and private schools across Colorado with more than 1 million medical-grade face masks. Read more here.