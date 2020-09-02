Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- There are now 6,068,139 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 184,450 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on September 1):
-57,775 cases, including 6,048 in El Paso County
-714,501 people tested
-1,946 deaths among cases, including 152 in El Paso County
-1,853 deaths due to COVID-19
-7,053 hospitalized
-607 outbreaks
- Thousands of people gathered at Bandimere Speedway for a “Stop the COVID Chaos” rally Tuesday evening in Jefferson County. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis dismissed rumors that the state’s number of COVID-19 deaths is far fewer than reported, at a Tuesday afternoon news conference at Pueblo Community College. Read more here.
- Three University of Colorado at Colorado Springs students living off-campus and two employees have COVID-19. Read more here.
- Third virus vaccine reaches major hurdle: final US testing. More here.
- Extension of free weekday meals for students lauded by Colorado Springs-area schools. Full story here.
- Two Colorado Springs elementary schools quarantined classrooms and workers Monday after COVID-19 outbreaks. Read more here.
- Hundreds of Colorado College freshmen and other students living in main dorms on campus are now in quarantine, due to positive COVID-19 cases. Read more here.
- The Labor Day Lift Off is one of the few balloon events still planned worldwide with 2020 modifications. The community will be able to see balloons filling the city skyline, launching from 10 to 12 locations around town including neighborhood parks and school grounds. Read more here.
- An outbreak of the coronavirus has been reported at The Broadmoor hotel after several employees tested positive for the virus, an El Paso County spokeswoman said Sunday. Read more here.
- A north Colorado Springs elementary school will reopen Monday after a one-day closure amid coronavirus concerns. Read more here.
- Colorado has reported more than 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to people who attended an annual motorcycle event in Sturgis, South Dakota earlier this month. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs Utilities is one of 17 wastewater companies participating in a statewide effort to collect and analyze samples of excrement to track COVID-19 infections...Read more here.
- COVID cases decline, but half of Colorado students are online. Read more here.
- A Woodland Park High School student who has COVID-19 attended school after telling staff he or she had tested negative — and now nearly 50 students and staffers are in quarantine. Read more here.