Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest numbers from the state (updated Sept. 15):
•62,099 cases, including 6,522 in El Paso County
•7,262 hospitalized
•791,439 people tested
•1,996 deaths among all cases, including 163 in El Paso County
•1,905 deaths due to COVID-19
- Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the Big Ten changed course Wednesday and said it plans to begin its football season the weekend of Oct. 24. Each team will have an eight-game schedule. Read more here.
- A recent uptick in Colorado COVID-19 cases driven largely by colleges could lead to the state entering a renewed virus "growth phase," the governor and a state epidemiologist warned Tuesday. Read more here.
- Positive, cumulative cases of COVID-19 at the University of Colorado Boulder have spiked dramatically since the start of the fall semester, prompting the chancellor to issue a letter urging students to do their part. Read more here.
- Enrollment decreases for the fall semester at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Community College are not as substantial as officials had predicted earlier in the year. Read more here.
- The Tavern League of Colorado dropped its lawsuit against Gov. Jared Polis Monday, challenging Polis’ executive orders to mandate limited occupancy and an 11 p.m. last call for restaurants and breweries. Read more here.
- Air Force will follow through with its plans to host Navy in a football game at Falcon Stadium On Oct. 3. Read more here.
- It’s been six months of life in a pandemic in Colorado. Friday, Gov. Jared Polis talked about what he’s learned, what he would pass on to the next governor who has to deal with a once-in-a-century pandemic, and how he works with people who object to the way he's handled the crisis. Read more here.
- The National Western Stock Show will not be held in January because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Monday. Read more here.
- More than 2,000 mostly maskless worshippers attended a revival-style rally at Memorial Park on Saturday. The event, to promote "peace and unity during a time of riots and division," was a collaboration among local churches. Read more here.
- Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green provided her first public statement since the CHSAA board voted unanimously to uphold the current sports calendar earlier this week. Read more here.
- In related news, high school athletes, parents, and coaches called for fall football to be reinstated this season during a "Let CO Play" rally in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday. See full coverage of the event here.
- Gov. Jared Polis, as part of his swing through northeastern Colorado, announced plans to extend the mask mandate another 30 days. Read more here.
- Random testing for the sometimes deadly COVID-19 virus has helped keep positive cases of coronavirus “well below” 1% of the cadet student body, the Air Force Academy says. Read more here.