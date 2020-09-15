Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest numbers from the state (updated Sept. 14):
•61,699 cases, including 6,406 in El Paso County
•7,240 hospitalized
•786,511 people tested
•1,990 deaths among all cases, including 160 in El Paso County
•1,894 deaths due to COVID-19
- Air Force will follow through with its plans to host Navy in a football game at Falcon Stadium On Oct. 3. Read more here.
- It’s been six months of life in a pandemic in Colorado. Friday, Gov. Jared Polis talked about what he’s learned, what he would pass on to the next governor who has to deal with a once-in-a-century pandemic, and how he works with people who object to the way he's handled the crisis. Read more here.
- The National Western Stock Show will not be held in January because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Monday. Read more here.
- Enrollment decreases for the fall semester at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Community College are not as substantial as officials had predicted earlier in the year. Read more here.
- More than 2,000 mostly maskless worshippers attended a revival-style rally at Memorial Park on Saturday. The event, to promote "peace and unity during a time of riots and division," was a collaboration among local churches. Read more here.
- Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green provided her first public statement since the CHSAA board voted unanimously to uphold the current sports calendar earlier this week. Read more here.
- In related news, high school athletes, parents, and coaches called for fall football to be reinstated this season during a "Let CO Play" rally in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday. See full coverage of the event here.
- Gov. Jared Polis, as part of his swing through northeastern Colorado, announced plans to extend the mask mandate another 30 days. Read more here.
- Random testing for the sometimes deadly COVID-19 virus has helped keep positive cases of coronavirus “well below” 1% of the cadet student body, the Air Force Academy says. Read more here.
- Wooglin's Deli & Cafe won't be part of Colorado College's new Robson Arena after all. Read more here.
- Senate Democrats scuttled a scaled-back GOP coronavirus rescue package as the parties argued to a standstill over the size and scope of the aid, likely ending hopes for coronavirus relief before the November election. Read more here.
- Two rural El Paso County elementary school classes and several teachers are in quarantine after two students developed possible symptoms of COVID-19. Read more here