Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on September 10):
-60,185 cases, including 6,264 in El Paso County
-760,610 people tested
-1,979 deaths among cases, including 157 in El Paso County
-1,889 deaths due to COVID-19
-7,186 hospitalized
-652 outbreaks
- Gov. Jared Polis, as part of his swing through northeastern Colorado, announced plans to extend the mask mandate another 30 days. Read more here.
- Random testing for the sometimes deadly COVID-19 virus has helped keep positive cases of coronavirus “well below” 1% of the cadet student body, the Air Force Academy says. Read more here.
- The Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green was set to meet with Gov. Jared Polis’ office Friday to discuss potential variances on all sports, according to a release. Read more here.
- Wooglin's Deli & Cafe won't be part of Colorado College's new Robson Arena after all. Read more here.
- Senate Democrats scuttled a scaled-back GOP coronavirus rescue package as the parties argued to a standstill over the size and scope of the aid, likely ending hopes for coronavirus relief before the November election. Read more here.
- Two rural El Paso County elementary school classes and several teachers are in quarantine after two students developed possible symptoms of COVID-19. Read more here
- Coronavirus pandemic wiped away Colorado's clean energy job gains. Read more here.
- The troubles of 2020 have been especially hard on low-income and minority communities, according to a Colorado Health Foundation poll. Read more here.
- One person is in isolation and 45 in a precautionary quarantine at an Academy School District 20 school after a staff member began showing COVID-19 symptoms. Read more here.
- Less than a day after issuing new health guidelines that banned trick-or-treating and other Halloween activities, Los Angeles County public health officials walked back the decision Wednesday. Citing an inability to maintain safe social distancing and the potential for gatherings beyond household members, county officials initially nixed trick-or-treating. Read more here.
- The Colorado High School Activities Association board of directors met Tuesday evening to discuss an adjustment of the previously approved 2020-21 sports calendar, which moved most fall sports to the spring, including football.The board voted unanimously to keep things as is. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced in a Tuesday briefing on the state's coronavirus pandemic response that Colorado will partner with Google and Apple for a contact tracing app. The app, EN Express, will be free and automatically downloaded on Apple devices and available for download for Android devices.