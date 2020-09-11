Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on September 10):
-60,185 cases, including 6,264 in El Paso County
-760,610 people tested
-1,979 deaths among cases, including 157 in El Paso County
-1,889 deaths due to COVID-19
-7,186 hospitalized
-652 outbreaks
- Senate Democrats scuttled a scaled-back GOP coronavirus rescue package as the parties argued to a standstill over the size and scope of the aid, likely ending hopes for coronavirus relief before the November election. Read more here.
- Two rural El Paso County elementary school classes and several teachers are in quarantine after two students developed possible symptoms of COVID-19. Read more here
- Coronavirus pandemic wiped away Colorado's clean energy job gains. Read more here.
- The troubles of 2020 have been especially hard on low-income and minority communities, according to a Colorado Health Foundation poll. Read more here.
- One person is in isolation and 45 in a precautionary quarantine at an Academy School District 20 school after a staff member began showing COVID-19 symptoms. Read more here.
- Less than a day after issuing new health guidelines that banned trick-or-treating and other Halloween activities, Los Angeles County public health officials walked back the decision Wednesday. Citing an inability to maintain safe social distancing and the potential for gatherings beyond household members, county officials initially nixed trick-or-treating. Read more here.
- The Colorado High School Activities Association board of directors met Tuesday evening to discuss an adjustment of the previously approved 2020-21 sports calendar, which moved most fall sports to the spring, including football.The board voted unanimously to keep things as is. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced in a Tuesday briefing on the state's coronavirus pandemic response that Colorado will partner with Google and Apple for a contact tracing app. The app, EN Express, will be free and automatically downloaded on Apple devices and available for download for Android devices.
- In the early days of the pandemic, doctors noticed something about the people severely ill from COVID-19: Many were obese. Read more here.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday formalized an agreement with the Denver Broncos that will allow 5,700 fans, in groups of 175, to be in the stands when the Broncos play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady on September 27. Read more here.
- Two staff members are in isolation and 11 other students and staff members in quarantine because of a COVID-19 outbreak at a Fountain branch of an online public high school program. Read more here.