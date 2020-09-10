Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on September 9):
-59,920 cases, including 6,264 in El Paso County
-756,298 people tested
-1,977 deaths among cases, including 157 in El Paso County
-1,882 deaths due to COVID-19
-7,173 hospitalized
-646 outbreaks
- Coronavirus pandemic wiped away Colorado's clean energy job gains. Read more here.
- The troubles of 2020 have been especially hard on low-income and minority communities, according to a Colorado Health Foundation poll. Read more here.
- One person is in isolation and 45 in a precautionary quarantine at an Academy School District 20 school after a staff member began showing COVID-19 symptoms. Read more here.
- Less than a day after issuing new health guidelines that banned trick-or-treating and other Halloween activities, Los Angeles County public health officials walked back the decision Wednesday. Citing an inability to maintain safe social distancing and the potential for gatherings beyond household members, county officials initially nixed trick-or-treating. Read more here.
- The Colorado High School Activities Association board of directors met Tuesday evening to discuss an adjustment of the previously approved 2020-21 sports calendar, which moved most fall sports to the spring, including football.The board voted unanimously to keep things as is. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced in a Tuesday briefing on the state's coronavirus pandemic response that Colorado will partner with Google and Apple for a contact tracing app. The app, EN Express, will be free and automatically downloaded on Apple devices and available for download for Android devices.
- In the early days of the pandemic, doctors noticed something about the people severely ill from COVID-19: Many were obese. Read more here.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday formalized an agreement with the Denver Broncos that will allow 5,700 fans, in groups of 175, to be in the stands when the Broncos play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady on September 27. Read more here.
- Two staff members are in isolation and 11 other students and staff members in quarantine because of a COVID-19 outbreak at a Fountain branch of an online public high school program. Read more here.
- Students across the U.S. ran into computer glitches as they began the school year with online instruction at home because of the coronavirus threat, adding to the list of problems that have thrust many a harried parent into the role of teacher’s aide and tech support person. Read more here.
- CHSAA is open to reconsidering its decision on prep football and other fall sports. Protests are planned throughout Colorado to urge lawmakers and health officials to reconsider the current sports calendar as other state associations, school districts and conferences resume fall sports, namely football, through the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- One of those protests happened Tuesday, as rain, sleet and a 28-degree wind-chill factor didn’t stop a group of southern Colorado athletes from standing outside the Pueblo County Courthouse with signs in hand. Read more here.