Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Aug. 31):
-57,424 cases, including 6,040 in El Paso County
-710,923 people tested
-1,945 deaths among cases, including 153 in El Paso County
-1,849 deaths due to COVID-19
-7,028 hospitalized
-604 outbreaks
- Two Colorado Springs elementary schools quarantined classrooms and workers Monday after COVID-19 outbreaks. Read more here.
- Hundreds of Colorado College freshmen and other students living in main dorms on campus are now in quarantine, due to positive COVID-19 cases. Read more here.
- The Labor Day Lift Off is one of the few balloon events still planned worldwide with 2020 modifications. The community will be able to see balloons filling the city skyline, launching from 10 to 12 locations around town including neighborhood parks and school grounds. Read more here.
- An outbreak of the coronavirus has been reported at The Broadmoor hotel after several employees tested positive for the virus, an El Paso County spokeswoman said Sunday. Read more here.
- A north Colorado Springs elementary school will reopen Monday after a one-day closure amid coronavirus concerns. Read more here.
- Colorado has reported more than 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to people who attended an annual motorcycle event in Sturgis, South Dakota earlier this month. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs Utilities is one of 17 wastewater companies participating in a statewide effort to collect and analyze samples of excrement to track COVID-19 infections...Read more here.
- COVID cases decline, but half of Colorado students are online. Read more here.
- Nearly 50 quarantined after Woodland Park High School student with COVID-19 attends class. Full story here.
- A Woodland Park High School student who has COVID-19 attended school after telling staff he or she had tested negative — and now nearly 50 students and staffers are in quarantine. Read more here.
- The Interfraternity Council on the Hill at the University of Colorado-Boulder will fine one of its chapter fraternities for throwing a house party this week in violation COVID-19 restrictions. Full story here.
- The Colorado Supreme Court declined to take up a challenge to Gov. Jared Polis' authority to make wearing masks in public mandatory. Full story here.