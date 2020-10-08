Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest numbers from the state (updated Oct. 7):
•74,922 cases, including 7,342 in El Paso County
•7,771 hospitalized
•974,863 people tested
•2,085 deaths among all cases, including 181 in El Paso County
•1,990 deaths due to COVID-19
- President Donald Trump on Wednesday tried to salvage a few priority items lost in the rubble of COVID-19 relief talks that he blew up, pressing for $1,200 stimulus checks and new aid for airlines and other businesses hard hit by the pandemic. Read more here.
- Two women who were hired to screen employees after a coronavirus outbreak at a Colorado beef plant say the owners did not take screening protocols seriously and were negligent. Read more here.
- After a "significant" decline in coronavirus cases among young people in Boulder County, the University of Colorado will resume in-person learning next week and county health officials will allow two orders to expire that limited gatherings and kept some students in their homes. Read more here.
- With coronavirus precautions in place, El Paso County has no shortage of residents willing to work the polls for the Nov. 3 election. Read more here.
- Manitou Springs schools will move to online learning Thursday after three people associated with the high school were diagnosed with COVID-19. Read more here.
- Several members of U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn’s Washington, D.C.-based staff have learned that they tested positive for COVID-19, but the Republican lawmaker is so far declining to take a test, citing the advice of the Capitol’s attending physician. Read more here.
- Colorodans’ earnings dropped 22% in the second quarter of 2020, but personal incomes are up even more, thanks to the federal stimulus package passed by Congress earlier this year and intended to aid the economy. Read more here.
- Tourism is rebounding across the state, but the coronavirus pandemic is expected to keep revenues from lodging and car rental taxes down next year, greatly limiting the events the city of Colorado Springs can fund. More here.
- Colorado is at a "critical" coronavirus juncture, with hospitalizations surging and state officials urging residents to "remain vigilant" ahead of a predicted fourth, holiday-induced virus wave that could cause the state to exceed ICU capacity as early as December. More here.
- The Colorado Springs School, a preschool through grade 12 private school in Colorado Springs, has switched to e-learning after an unspecified number of cases of the virus.
- Colorado emergency operations officials announced Tuesday the deconstruction of two alternative care sites. The Ranch Complex in Loveland and the Western Memory Care Center in Grand Junction will be taken down around mid-November.
- Instead of canceling another iconic Pikes Peak region event during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival of Lights Parade will follow social distancing measures by flipping the format this year. Spectators will be the moving parts while the parade's displays stay put. Read more here.