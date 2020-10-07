Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest numbers from the state (updated Oct. 6):
•74,191 cases, including 7,304 in El Paso County
•7,721 hospitalized
•965,449 people tested
•2,081 deaths among all cases, including 182 in El Paso County
•1,983 deaths due to COVID-19
- Several members of U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn’s Washington, D.C.-based staff have learned that they tested positive for COVID-19, but the Republican lawmaker is so far declining to take a test, citing the advice of the Capitol’s attending physician. Read more here.
- Colorodans’ earnings dropped 22% in the second quarter of 2020, but personal incomes are up even more, thanks to the federal stimulus package passed by Congress earlier this year and intended to aid the economy. Read more here.
- Tourism is rebounding across the state, but the coronavirus pandemic is expected to keep revenues from lodging and car rental taxes down next year, greatly limiting the events the city of Colorado Springs can fund. More here.
- Colorado is at a "critical" coronavirus juncture, with hospitalizations surging and state officials urging residents to "remain vigilant" ahead of a predicted fourth, holiday-induced virus wave that could cause the state to exceed ICU capacity as early as December. More here.
- The Colorado Springs School, a preschool through grade 12 private school in Colorado Springs, has switched to e-learning after an unspecified number of cases of the virus.
- Colorado emergency operations officials announced Tuesday the deconstruction of two alternative care sites. The Ranch Complex in Loveland and the Western Memory Care Center in Grand Junction will be taken down around mid-November.
- Instead of canceling another iconic Pikes Peak region event during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival of Lights Parade will follow social distancing measures by flipping the format this year. Spectators will be the moving parts while the parade's displays stay put. Read more here.
- The three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday night against an emergency request for an injunction sought by Andrew Wommack Ministries Inc. to exceed attendance limits under state coronavirus public health orders. Read more here.
- The release of a mobile application that would notify Colorado residents if they were close to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 has been delayed so state officials can work with Google and Apple. Read more here.
- Colorado began providing emergency rental assistance to tenants, landlords and homeowners who were impacted COVID-19 earlier this year. By the end of September, the state had distributed millions of dollars, but the program has only reached a fraction of those in need. Read here.
- North Middle School will go to remote learning until Oct. 20 after one positive case and one presumptive positive case of COVID-19 were reported at the school. Read more here.
-The Colorado Springs Wal-Mart on Platte Avenue is the site of one of El Paso County's latest and largest COVID-19 outbreaks, with 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to the store. The outbreak was first reported on September 30.