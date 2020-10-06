Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest numbers from the state (updated Oct. 5):
•73,537 cases, including 7,237 in El Paso County
•7,693 hospitalized
•957,533 people tested
•2,069 deaths among all cases, including 177 in El Paso County
•1,968 deaths due to COVID-19
- Instead of canceling another iconic Pikes Peak region event during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival of Lights Parade will follow social distancing measures by flipping the format this year. Spectators will be the moving parts while the parade's displays stay put. Read more here.
- The three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday night against an emergency request for an injunction sought by Andrew Wommack Ministries Inc. to exceed attendance limits under state coronavirus public health orders. Read more here.
- The release of a mobile application that would notify Colorado residents if they were close to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 has been delayed so state officials can work with Google and Apple. Read more here.
- Colorado began providing emergency rental assistance to tenants, landlords and homeowners who were impacted COVID-19 earlier this year. By the end of September, the state had distributed millions of dollars, but the program has only reached a fraction of those in need. Read here.
- North Middle School will go to remote learning until Oct. 20 after one positive case and one presumptive positive case of COVID-19 were reported at the school. Read more here.
-The Colorado Springs Wal-Mart on Platte Avenue is the site of one of El Paso County's latest and largest COVID-19 outbreaks, with 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to the store. The outbreak was first reported on September 30.
- An elementary school near downtown Colorado Springs moved to remote learning after being notified of a positive COVID-19 case, School District 11 said in a news release Sunday. Queen Palmer Elementary School, 1921 E. Yampa St., will move to remote learning until Oct. 20. Read more here.
- A student a Ranch Creek Elementary in Academy District 20 has tested positive for COVID-19, the district said in a news release on Saturday...Read more here.
- In what was deemed a “unique” and “nuanced” case by the prosecution, an Aspen man charged by the Pitkin County health director for coughing in a woman’s face and violating the county’s public health order in late March pleaded guilty Thursday and received a deferred sentence...Read more here.
- President Donald Trump said late that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came hours after President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and presidential adviser Hope Hicks were revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
- As October begins, the virus is threatening to alter one of the most treasured fall traditions: celebrating Halloween. Read more here.