The latest numbers from the state (updated Oct. 4):
•73,076 cases, including 7,187 in El Paso County
•7,5673 hospitalized
•950,759 people tested
•2,068 deaths among all cases, including 176 in El Paso County
•1,968 deaths due to COVID-19
- An elementary school near downtown Colorado Springs moved to remote learning after being notified of a positive COVID-19 case, School District 11 said in a news release Sunday. Queen Palmer Elementary School, 1921 E. Yampa St., will move to remote learning until Oct. 20. Read more here.
- A student a Ranch Creek Elementary in Academy District 20 has tested positive for COVID-19, the district said in a news release on Saturday...Read more here.
- The Colorado Court of Appeals has ordered Gov. Polis to respond to Andrew Wommack's lawsuit on COVID-19 restrictions. The lawsuit claims Polis’ executive orders on COVID-19 restrictions give preferential treatment to nonreligious gatherings over religious gatherings...Read more here.
- In what was deemed a “unique” and “nuanced” case by the prosecution, an Aspen man charged by the Pitkin County health director for coughing in a woman’s face and violating the county’s public health order in late March pleaded guilty Thursday and received a deferred sentence...Read more here.
- President Donald Trump said late that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came hours after President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and presidential adviser Hope Hicks were revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
- As October begins, the virus is threatening to alter one of the most treasured fall traditions: celebrating Halloween. Read more here.
- The Democratic bill passed after a partisan debate by a 214-207 vote without Republicans in support. The move puts lawmakers no closer to delivering aid. Read more here.
- October is prime time for flu vaccinations, and the U.S. and Europe are gearing up for what experts hope is high demand as countries seek to avoid a “twindemic” with COVID-19. Read more here.
- State officials urge Coloradans to get flu shot as COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 200 for the first time since August. Read more here.
- Millions of dollars for Pikes Peak region school districts are on the line Thursday as Colorado students show up — virtually, in person or not at all — for "count day," when schools tally their students for the state’s per-pupil funding. Read more here.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held an “extensive conversation” Wednesday on a huge COVID-19 rescue package, meeting face to face for the first time in more than a month in a last-ditch effort to seal a tentative accord on an additional round of coronavirus relief. Read more here.
- After preying heavily on the elderly in the spring, the coronavirus is increasingly infecting American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears fueled by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities. Read more here.