- New restrictions will go into effect in El Paso County next week, as state public health officials work to combat recent increases in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Read more here.
- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado are on pace to hit an all-time high by Nov. 10, potentially leading to thousands of new deaths and overwhelming the state's capacity to provide critical care by the end of the year, a new report found. Read more here.
- The southern Colorado city of Pueblo is imposing an overnight curfew for the next two weeks to stem a surge in the number of people hospitalized locally for the coronavirus, Mayor Nick Gradisar announced. Read more here.
- Fourteen El Paso County sheriff’s deputies assigned to the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the latest in a growing outbreak that has sickened dozens of inmates. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs School District 11 employees working at the North Administration Building have been advised to quarantine if they had been in contact with a co-worker who tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
- Telluride Resort's gateway hub of Mountain Village is unveiling up to 20 converted gondola cabins that will serve as dining bubbles. Read more here.
- A judge has delayed sentencing for a public defender cited with contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to go to trial because of concerns over El Paso County’s resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- Experts and advocates are pondering their next steps as a COVID-19 outbreak continues among Denver’s homeless population. Read more here.
- In Colorado Springs, three workers for RATP-Dev, Mountain Metro Transit’s fixed route contractor, have tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
- Colorado has identified 13 new coronavirus outbreaks within jails, prisons and halfway houses in October, as the state grapples with widespread transmission of the disease. Read more here.
- Four days after the official launch of the state's COVID-19 exposure notification app, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced more than a half-million Coloradans have signed on, a "huge win" for Colorado. Read more here.