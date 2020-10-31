Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.

New restrictions will go into effect in El Paso County next week, as state public health officials work to combat recent increases in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Read more here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado are on pace to hit an all-time high by Nov. 10, potentially leading to thousands of new deaths and overwhelming the state's capacity to provide critical care by the end of the year, a new report found. Read more here.

- The southern Colorado city of Pueblo is imposing an overnight curfew for the next two weeks to stem a surge in the number of people hospitalized locally for the coronavirus, Mayor Nick Gradisar announced. Read more here.

- Fourteen El Paso County sheriff’s deputies assigned to the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the latest in a growing outbreak that has sickened dozens of inmates. Read more here.

- Colorado Springs School District 11 employees working at the North Administration Building have been advised to quarantine if they had been in contact with a co-worker who tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.

Telluride Resort's gateway hub of Mountain Village is unveiling up to 20 converted gondola cabins that will serve as dining bubbles. Read more here.

- A judge has delayed sentencing for a public defender cited with contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to go to trial because of concerns over El Paso County’s resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

- Experts and advocates are pondering their next steps as a COVID-19 outbreak continues among Denver’s homeless population. Read more here.

- In Colorado Springs, three workers for RATP-Dev, Mountain Metro Transit’s fixed route contractor, have tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.

- Colorado has identified 13 new coronavirus outbreaks within jails, prisons and halfway houses in October, as the state grapples with widespread transmission of the disease. Read more here.

- Four days after the official launch of the state's COVID-19 exposure notification app, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced more than a half-million Coloradans have signed on, a "huge win" for Colorado. Read more here.

Tags

Load comments