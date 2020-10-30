Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Colorado Springs School District 11 employees working at the North Administration Building have been advised to quarantine if they had been in contact with a co-worker who tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
- Sixty-four more El Paso County jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, a spike that raises the total to 72 following the discovery of an outbreak long feared by public health officials and civil rights advocates. Read more here.
- A judge has delayed sentencing for a public defender cited with contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to go to trial because of concerns over El Paso County’s resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- Experts and advocates are pondering their next steps as a COVID-19 outbreak continues among Denver’s homeless population. Read more here.
- In Colorado Springs, three workers for RATP-Dev, Mountain Metro Transit’s fixed route contractor, have tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
- Colorado has identified 13 new coronavirus outbreaks within jails, prisons and halfway houses in October, as the state grapples with widespread transmission of the disease. Read more here.
- Colorado's pandemic danger has climbed up to 24th in the nation, according to an Oct. 25 report from the White House's coronavirus task force that ranks states based on threats from the disease. Read more here.
- Four days after the official launch of the state's COVID-19 exposure notification app, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced more than a half-million Coloradans have signed on, a "huge win" for Colorado. Read more here.
- A 58-year-old inmate at the Fremont Correctional Facility near Cañon City has died amid a widening coronavirus outbreak at the prison. Read more here.
- With President Donald Trump and Congress failing to reach a stimulus deal, Gov. Jared Polis said the state will send a one-time $375 payment to many Coloradans who have been out of work during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- At least 1,252 students and employees at Pikes Peak region schools are in quarantine or isolation this week because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to public health officials and area school districts. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area high school students and 200 other teens and their parents in 14 states are awaiting a Denver County District Court judge’s ruling on whether they can force a consolidated arbitration hearing to determine whether they should be refunded all their money for a European music tour canceled because of the COVID-10 pandemic. Read more here.