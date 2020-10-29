Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- With President Donald Trump and Congress failing to reach a stimulus deal, Gov. Jared Polis said the state will send a one-time $375 payment to many Coloradans who have been out of work during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- At least 1,252 students and employees at Pikes Peak region schools are in quarantine or isolation this week because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to public health officials and area school districts. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area high school students and 200 other teens and their parents in 14 states are awaiting a Denver County District Court judge’s ruling on whether they can force a consolidated arbitration hearing to determine whether they should be refunded all their money for a European music tour canceled because of the COVID-10 pandemic. Read more here.
- Germany moved to shut down restaurants, bars and theaters all over again and France weighed demands for another nationwide lockdown as a new wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and the U.S. wipes out months of progress against the scourge on two continents. Read more here.
- Denver and Adams counties will officially move to Level 3, Safer at Home on Wednesday, raising a question as to how high school sporting events will be affected by the stricter virus guidelines, which limit outdoor gatherings of no more than 75, and sports to groups of 10 or less in Denver. Full story here.
- The number of new coronavirus cases in Colorado — at least, the number of cases tracked by the state health department — shot past previous high marks during a steady increase over the past few weeks, reaching more than twice the number in March and April. More here.
- Even if a 4th Judicial District Court judge agrees with state and local health departments that claim a religious organization in Teller County has not complied with pandemic-related public health orders and caused COVID-19 outbreaks, another large event at Andrew Wommack Ministries’ conference center in Woodland Park likely will go on as scheduled next week. Read more here.
- A second El Paso County high school has moved to online learning after an outbreak of COVID-19, as the county's attorney is attempting to dispel what she said was "inaccurate information" that a gathering she held could be connected to the infections. Cheyenne Mountain High School notified families Saturday that it would be transitioning to online learning through Nov. 6 because of multiple positive cases of the virus. The school had four active positive cases as of Tuesday, Superintendent Walt Cooper told The Gazette. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs public defender was found in contempt of court Tuesday after refusing to show up for a client’s trial, citing heightened risks from El Paso County’s surge in COVID-19 infections. Full story here.
- A new COVID-19 testing site opened in Fountain Tuesday. Insurance or doctor referrals are not needed to get tested, officials said in a news release. More details on that here.
- A coronavirus outbreak at the Aspen Living Center in Colorado Springs continues to grow weeks after it was initially reported, becoming one of the largest outbreaks among long-term care facilities in the city. Read more here.
- Eight El Paso County sheriff's workers tested positive for COVID-19 in a three-week span this month — a 70 percent jump in infections among employees and the most significant outbreak since one that killed a 41-year-old deputy. Read more here.