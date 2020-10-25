Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- The coronavirus has a reductionist quality upon its victims. To die of it is to become a statistic. To die as a result of an outbreak is to become a separate statistic. Jayne lived 93 years. She raised five children, survived hurricanes in her hometown of Key West, Fla., and graduated high school at 16. She met her husband, Paul, in summer 1944, when he was a Navy pilot and she was home on summer break. They married in January 1945 and stayed married for 63 years. But like more than 2,000 Coloradans and 221,000 Americans, she is easily reduced to a blip on a map, an anonymized line in a spreadsheet. Read more here.
- During a summer like no other, Colorado's signature thru-hiking destination proved busier than ever. "This pandemic year, we didn't know what to expect," said Bill Manning, executive director of nonprofit Colorado Trail Foundation. Then he and his colleagues saw what every Coloradan saw as COVID-19 induced cabin fever: packed trailheads everywhere. Read more here.
- Two more Pikes Peak region schools are shifting to remote learning due to COVID-19, according to emails sent to families and staff members. Read more here.
- As positive COVID-19 cases climb and the weather gets colder, Gazette editor Vince Bzdek wonders how we'll cope with the "Pandemic Winter," which means a return to indoor life, and a "surge in stress as we move from a coronavirus sprint to a marathon." Read his latest column here.
- Lawyers and experts say there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding federal and state eviction protections issued to protect people who can't pay their rent during the pandemic. Here's a look at how these orders worked to prevent one Colorado Springs family from becoming homeless, and why lawyers and experts say the orders are so confusing. Read more here.
- El Paso County could see increased COVID-19 restrictions in upcoming weeks if the county does not curb the disease’s spread, officials said in a news conference Friday. Read more here.
- Rising hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have prompted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to order limitations on gatherings in all counties at the "Safer at Home" status. People should not congregate in groups larger than 10 and from no more than two separate households. Read more here.
- Can people sing in public? What can be done about employees not wearing masks or social distancing? How many people are allowed in a certain location? What fitness classes can be held? These are among the 8,754 complaints and inquiries El Paso County Public Health has fielded since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Read more here.
- Colorado College sophomores and juniors won’t be allowed to live on campus during the spring semester under a “de-densifying” strategy to decrease the likelihood of COVID-19 infections, according to plans the private liberal arts school announced this week. Read more here.
- Manitou Springs has reportedly canceled its football season following a COVID-19 outbreak at the high school earlier this month. Read more here.
- A widening coronavirus outbreak at the Fremont Correctional Facility near Cañon City has spiraled to become the state prison system’s second-largest on record, infecting 356 inmates and 24 workers, new data show. Read more here.
- The coronavirus pandemic has put at least 1,303 students and workers at Pikes Peak region schools in quarantine or isolation this week, according to data provided by public health officials and area school districts. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs could see $84 million less in revenue through 2025 than previously projected because of the coronavirus, a consequence, in part, of a state law that restricts recoveries after economic downturns. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Wednesday protecting tenants from eviction who have been impacted by COVID-19, reaffirming the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s national eviction moratorium. Read more here.
- A federal judge has ruled that two Denver-area churches may not be held to stricter capacity limits and mask-wearing rules than other businesses, although some religious leaders declined to welcome it as a positive development. Read more here.