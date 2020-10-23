Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Colorado College sophomores and juniors won’t be allowed to live on campus during the spring semester under a “de-densifying” strategy to decrease the likelihood of COVID-19 infections, according to plans the private liberal arts school announced this week. Read more here.
- Manitou Springs has reportedly canceled its football season following a COVID-19 outbreak at the high school earlier this month. Read more here.
- A widening coronavirus outbreak at the Fremont Correctional Facility near Cañon City has spiraled to become the state prison system’s second-largest on record, infecting 356 inmates and 24 workers, new data show. Read more here.
- The coronavirus pandemic has put at least 1,303 students and workers at Pikes Peak region schools in quarantine or isolation this week, according to data provided by public health officials and area school districts. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs could see $84 million less in revenue through 2025 than previously projected because of the coronavirus, a consequence, in part, of a state law that restricts recoveries after economic downturns. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Wednesday protecting tenants from eviction who have been impacted by COVID-19, reaffirming the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s national eviction moratorium. Read more here.
- A federal judge has ruled that two Denver-area churches may not be held to stricter capacity limits and mask-wearing rules than other businesses, although some religious leaders declined to welcome it as a positive development. Read more here.
- Air Force will be without preseason All-American offensive guard Nolan Laufenberg on Saturday as the result of COVID-19 contact tracing, The Gazette has learned. Laufenberg has not tested positive for the coronavirus, but his exposure through an academy class to a cadet who tested positive led to the protocols that will keep him from traveling to San Jose State. Read more here.
- Step up, Colorado. With cases of COVID-19 surging in nearly half the state, Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday announced a media campaign pleading with Coloradans to take seriously the precautions needed to prevent more cases of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs School District 11 added to the number of schools pivoting to remote learning amid the increase in coronavirus cases in El Paso County, according to news releases from the district. Mitchell High School and Rogers Elementary School switched to online classes Wednesday because of “COVID-related illnesses,” district spokeswoman Devra Ashby said. Read more here.
- More than 20 superintendents from Pikes Peak region school districts are calling for state officials to suspend standardized testing for this school year. The group cites “the difficulty the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present school staff, student and families” as the main reason to halt the tests. Read more here.
- Columbia Elementary School of School District 11 announced Monday it will move to online classes because of a "probable COVID-19 case," district officials said in a news release. Read more here.