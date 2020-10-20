Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Columbia Elementary School of School District 11 announced Monday it will move to online classes because of a "probable COVID-19 case," district officials said in a news release. Read more here.
- New coronavirus cases in El Paso County have been trending sharply upward since early October, public health leaders said Monday as they work to stem the spread of the disease and avoid the possibility of new restrictions. Read more here.
- Colorado and Denver health officials are emphasizing vaccinations and preparedness ahead of a flu season that could exacerbate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the stressed health care system fighting it. Read more here.
- Coronavirus exacerbates the military's problem of finding qualified recruits. Read more here.
- Cody Lyster contracted COVID-19 in late March. Within several days Cody was running a fever of 105 degrees. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and put on a ventilator within hours. In the following days, fluid began to fill his lungs. Cody had bilateral pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and had to start dialysis for his kidneys. On April 8, Cody died. He was 21. At the time of his death, Cody had no preexisting conditions. Full story here.
- Colorado’s jail populations have fallen by as much as 46% statewide since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought on an urgent need to reduce jail populations to slow the spread of the disease. In a new report, the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado said it wants measures taken by counties to keep jail numbers down during the pandemic to become permanent practices. Read more here.
- Colorado has hit yet another new high in daily COVID-19 diagnoses: 1,312, Gov. Jared Polis said at a press conference, where he announced that the state was submitting its vaccination distribution plan to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Read more here.
-El Paso County Public Health added a local community college, a school district and a Palmer Lake school to its list of COVID-19 outbreaks, the same day the Colorado Springs area's largest district said it would transition one of its high schools to online learning Monday because of the pandemic. Read more here.
-Colorado Springs family invites everyone in town to check out their Halloween house. Read more here.
-In what promises to be a most unusual ski season in Colorado due to COVID-19, it might also be an unusually late kickoff. Read more here.
-With cases of COVID-19 soaring over the past month, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced stricter mask-wearing and group-gathering rules on Friday with hopes of stemming the spread. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs Event Center is back in business after a six-month closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
-Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder are working to develop the future of musical performances, discovering if and how playing instruments can spread COVID-19. Read more here.