Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest numbers from the state (updated Oct. 1):
•71,218 cases, including 7,027 in El Paso County
•7,579 hospitalized
•922,232 people tested
•2,054 deaths among all cases, including 175 in El Paso County
•1,962 deaths due to COVID-19
- President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came hours after President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and presidential adviser Hope Hicks were revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
- As October begins, the virus is threatening to alter one of the most treasured fall traditions: celebrating Halloween. Read more here.
- The Democratic bill passed after a partisan debate by a 214-207 vote without Republicans in support. The move puts lawmakers no closer to delivering aid. Read more here.
- October is prime time for flu vaccinations, and the U.S. and Europe are gearing up for what experts hope is high demand as countries seek to avoid a “twindemic” with COVID-19. Read more here.
- State officials urge Coloradans to get flu shot as COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 200 for the first time since August. Read more here.
- Millions of dollars for Pikes Peak region school districts are on the line Thursday as Colorado students show up — virtually, in person or not at all — for "count day," when schools tally their students for the state’s per-pupil funding. Read more here.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held an “extensive conversation” Wednesday on a huge COVID-19 rescue package, meeting face to face for the first time in more than a month in a last-ditch effort to seal a tentative accord on an additional round of coronavirus relief. Read more here.
- After preying heavily on the elderly in the spring, the coronavirus is increasingly infecting American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears fueled by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities. Read more here.
- A COVID-era concert at Red Rocks shows an eerily different world of live music. Read more here.
- A federal judge has denied Andrew Wommack Ministries' request for an injunction to override the 175-person limit on religious gatherings. Read more here.
- Colorado’s crisis counseling network of mental health paraprofessionals and professionals added three service providers on Monday and announced that free services would continue through June. Read more here.
- The Tennessee Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. Read more here.
- The Johnstown psychiatric hospital was closed, in part, over lack of COVID-19 precautions and history of patient abuse. All patients have been relocated and families have been notified, the announcement said. Read more