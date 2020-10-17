Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
-Colorado has hit yet another new high in daily COVID-19 diagnoses: 1,312, Gov. Jared Polis said at a press conference, where he announced that the state was submitting its vaccination distribution plan to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Read more here.
-El Paso County Public Health added a local community college, a school district and a Palmer Lake school to its list of COVID-19 outbreaks, the same day the Colorado Springs area's largest district said it would transition one of its high schools to online learning Monday because of the pandemic. Read more here.
-Colorado Springs family invites everyone in town to check out their Halloween house. Read more here.
-In what promises to be a most unusual ski season in Colorado due to COVID-19, it might also be an unusually late kickoff. Read more here.
-With cases of COVID-19 soaring over the past month, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced stricter mask-wearing and group-gathering rules on Friday with hopes of stemming the spread. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs Event Center is back in business after a six-month closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
-Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder are working to develop the future of musical performances, discovering if and how playing instruments can spread COVID-19. Read more here.
- Coronavirus cases around the world have climbed to all-time highs of more than 330,000 per day as the scourge comes storming back across Europe and spreads with renewed speed in the U.S., forcing many places to reimpose tough restrictions they had eased just a few months ago. Read more here.
- Colorado health officials are emphasizing vaccinations and preparedness ahead of a flu season that could exacerbate the coronavirus pandemic and the stressed health care system fighting it. Read more here.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he’s scheduling a procedural vote on a GOP COVID-19 relief bill next week, saying aid to hard-hit businesses shouldn’t be held up by gridlock involving other aid proposals. Read more here.
- Young adults in Boulder can gather in groups as large as six, Boulder County Public Health said Tuesday morning, loosening restrictions that had at one point prohibited gatherings of any size and were prompted by a spike associated with the University of Colorado. Read more here.
- A third wave of COVID-19 surging in El Paso County could force tighter restrictions. Read more here.