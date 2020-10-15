Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Colorado health officials are emphasizing vaccinations and preparedness ahead of a flu season that could exacerbate the coronavirus pandemic and the stressed health care system fighting it. Read more here.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he’s scheduling a procedural vote on a GOP COVID-19 relief bill next week, saying aid to hard-hit businesses shouldn’t be held up by gridlock involving other aid proposals. Read more here.
- Young adults in Boulder can gather in groups as large as six, Boulder County Public Health said Tuesday morning, loosening restrictions that had at one point prohibited gatherings of any size and were prompted by a spike associated with the University of Colorado. Read more here.
- A third wave of COVID-19 surging in El Paso County could force tighter restrictions. Read more here.
- Colorado reported nearly 1,050 new positive coronavirus cases Monday — the most since March, Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday when he also announced that deaths from the virus had topped 2,000 in the state. Saturday marked the state’s first day with more than 1,000 new daily cases since March, and Monday topped the benchmark as well, at 1,048, he added. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs charter school, a daycare center and a private school are among the latest COVID-19 outbreaks in El Paso County. More here.
- A new coronavirus outbreak has sickened 74 inmates and 13 staff members at the Fremont Correctional Facility in Cañon City, the Colorado Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday. The prison in Fremont County launched a round of testing for inmates and workers after learning that a single inmate tested positive Oct. 6. Read more here.
- With Colorado's cases of COVID-19 soaring in the past month, it's no surprise: Gov. Jared Polis has extended the statewide mask order another 30 days, until around Nov. 10. Read more here.
- Popular local DJ Jack Wilson, who went by the handle Mr. Mehoff, has died. He was 38. The announcement was made on KILO FM's Twitter and Facebook pages on Friday. "It is with deep regret that we share this news with the KILO Nation," reads the post on KILO's Facebook page. "We received word last night the our beloved Jack Wilson has passed away..." Read more here.
- Paul Klee: Broncos schedule changes, coronavirus life got you down? Check out what Nugget Gary Harris did..."Something Harris did changed the way I’m trying to approach the challenges and frustrations of the coronavirus pandemic. It helped with perspective. It helped because it was awesome. Then it helped me understand something said by Vic Fangio — the Broncos coach, nothing to do with the Nuggets — when the NFL jerked the Broncos around Sunday." Full story here.
- A Colorado Springs Walmart on the city's east side will temporarily close until Wednesday morning due to a coronavirus outbreak. The store, located at 3201 E. Platte Ave., will be closed from 2 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Wednesday "as part of a company initiated program" that will allow for "extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store," Walmart said in a Monday statement to The Gazette. Read more here.
- Smoke, pandemic marks challenging chapter in colorful story of northern Colorado state park: Just as Lory has been a flashpoint for the sad state of recreation in this age of bigger and hotter fires, so it has been in this age of COVID-19. The pandemic sent Coloradans rushing to the outdoors, and Lory was no exception...Read more here.