Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- With Colorado's cases of COVID-19 soaring in the past month, it's no surprise: Gov. Jared Polis has extended the statewide mask order another 30 days, until around Nov. 10. Read more here.
- Popular local DJ Jack Wilson, who went by the handle Mr. Mehoff, has died. He was 38. The announcement was made on KILO FM's Twitter and Facebook pages on Friday. "It is with deep regret that we share this news with the KILO Nation," reads the post on KILO's Facebook page. "We received word last night the our beloved Jack Wilson has passed away..." Read more here.
- Paul Klee: Broncos schedule changes, coronavirus life got you down? Check out what Nugget Gary Harris did..."Something Harris did changed the way I’m trying to approach the challenges and frustrations of the coronavirus pandemic. It helped with perspective. It helped because it was awesome. Then it helped me understand something said by Vic Fangio — the Broncos coach, nothing to do with the Nuggets — when the NFL jerked the Broncos around Sunday." Full story here.
- A Colorado Springs Walmart on the city's east side will temporarily close until Wednesday morning due to a coronavirus outbreak. The store, located at 3201 E. Platte Ave., will be closed from 2 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Wednesday "as part of a company initiated program" that will allow for "extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store," Walmart said in a Monday statement to The Gazette. Read more here.
- Smoke, pandemic marks challenging chapter in colorful story of northern Colorado state park: Just as Lory has been a flashpoint for the sad state of recreation in this age of bigger and hotter fires, so it has been in this age of COVID-19. The pandemic sent Coloradans rushing to the outdoors, and Lory was no exception...Read more here.
- Colorado recorded the highest 7-day average of new confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic during the past week, according to state data. Read more here.
- Fourth Judicial District Judge David Prince issued a temporary restraining order at a Friday morning court hearing to force Andrew Wommack Ministries to comply with pandemic-related public health orders during a large ministers’ conference that began Monday in Woodland Park. Read more here.
- U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn has tested negative for COVID-19 after learning that several members of his Washington, D.C., staff tested positive earlier this week, the Colorado Springs Republican's spokeswoman said. Read more here.
- Karaoke nights are back in Colorado Springs, but what safety precautions are being taken? Read more here.
- Manitou Springs High School has four additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the school's total number of positive cases to seven, which is the largest coronavirus outbreak among El Paso County K-12 schools so far this school year. Read more here.
- State health officials reported Wednesday that Colorado State University is the site of a 375-person coronavirus outbreak, the second-largest active outbreak in the state. But in a statement posted to its website, the university disputed the data. Full story here.
- Some Colorado residents are being asked to repay some of the unemployment benefits they received from the state due to errors in their applications, Colorado Public Radio reported. State officials say that human error is to blame...Read more here.
- President Donald Trump said Thursday he would skip next week's debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden after organizers said it would be held virtually after Trump got COVID-19. Read more here.
- Two former contract employees at the JBS USA beef facility in Greeley have alleged that the company urged sick employees to continue working, failed to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and provided nonfunctional screening equipment. Read more here.