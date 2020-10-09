Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest numbers from the state (updated Oct. 7):
•74,922 cases, including 7,342 in El Paso County
•7,771 hospitalized
•974,863 people tested
•2,085 deaths among all cases, including 181 in El Paso County
•1,990 deaths due to COVID-19
- Colorado recorded the highest 7-day average of new confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic during the past week, according to state data. Read more here.
- Fourth Judicial District Judge David Prince issued a temporary restraining order at a Friday morning court hearing to force Andrew Wommack Ministries to comply with pandemic-related public health orders during a large ministers’ conference that began Monday in Woodland Park. Read more here.
- U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn has tested negative for COVID-19 after learning that several members of his Washington, D.C., staff tested positive earlier this week, the Colorado Springs Republican's spokeswoman said. Read more here.
- The Denver Broncos will play at New England at 3 p.m. Monday, the team confirmed. The game was moved from Sunday afternoon because of positive coronavirus tests from three members of the Patriots. Read more here.
- Karaoke nights are back in Colorado Springs, but what safety precautions are being taken? Read more here.
- Manitou Springs High School has four additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the school's total number of positive cases to seven, which is the largest coronavirus outbreak among El Paso County K-12 schools so far this school year. Read more here.
- State health officials reported Wednesday that Colorado State University is the site of a 375-person coronavirus outbreak, the second-largest active outbreak in the state. But in a statement posted to its website, the university disputed the data. Full story here.
- Some Colorado residents are being asked to repay some of the unemployment benefits they received from the state due to errors in their applications, Colorado Public Radio reported. State officials say that human error is to blame...Read more here.
- President Donald Trump said Thursday he would skip next week's debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden after organizers said it would be held virtually after Trump got COVID-19. Read more here.
- Two former contract employees at the JBS USA beef facility in Greeley have alleged that the company urged sick employees to continue working, failed to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and provided nonfunctional screening equipment. Read more here.
- President Donald Trump on Wednesday tried to salvage a few priority items lost in the rubble of COVID-19 relief talks that he blew up, pressing for $1,200 stimulus checks and new aid for airlines and other businesses hard hit by the pandemic. Read more here.
- After a "significant" decline in coronavirus cases among young people in Boulder County, the University of Colorado will resume in-person learning next week and county health officials will allow two orders to expire that limited gatherings and kept some students in their homes. Read more here.
- With coronavirus precautions in place, El Paso County has no shortage of residents willing to work the polls for the Nov. 3 election. Read more here.